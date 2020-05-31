First off to be clear, for high school seniors who are also varsity athletes, the loss of their last season of competition this spring on account of coronavirus pandemic-forced school closings was sad, heartbreaking, and absolutely no fun.
Yet in some instances, the lost season did have certain advantages.
Such was the case for graduate Robert Faust, who would have been William Byrd’s No. 1 tennis player. Faust transitioned smoothly from one competitive season to another while swapping a tennis racket for a rod and reel.
Faust went trout fishing.
The young angler used all that newly available free time to keep a line wet, hanging with his fellow lock-outs, and catch some nice fish.
How nice?
“I ended up catching six trophy trout this spring.”
Among those for which he earned a state citation — a rainbow trout he caught in the Roanoke River at Smith Park — was a pole-bender of a lifetime. The brawny beast weighed in at a shade under 6 pounds.
Caught in the churning water of the low-water bridge, the trout responded favorably to a hunk of PowerBait Faust jigged over the rocks. Man and fish battled hand to fin for some minutes before an associate got extremely wet while netting the furious salmonid in order to bring it to hand.
“I could have never caught it without his help,” Faust said.
That sort of collaboration may partially have made up for the loss of Terrier teamwork on the tennis court. Along with fellow seniors Cole Stohler, Jacob Johnson, Will Cummings, and Logan Bond, Faust was the team leader of the most experienced group Byrd had put on the court in the last three seasons. Expectations for success were high.
Certainly that would have been a sweet end to a career in which Faust, the top seed since he was a sophomore, frankly took some whippings.
“Playing No. 1 as a sophomore was awesome, but it was also awful in a way. You had to play these big-shot guys and you were lucky to win a couple of games.”
Eventually, Faust rose to the competition, describing the arc of his career as “definitely a growing one. Every single year I would learn new skills.”
Faust was introduced to the game as a seventh-grader while taking some private lessons with Bill Fitzgibbon. The novice player took what he learned and practiced with his father on courts at the park. “Father-son time,” was the way the younger Faust put it.
Dad a good player?
Long pause.
“He was lucky not to get hurt.”
Faust joined Byrd’s team as a freshman. By sophomore year, he was startled and pleased to reunite with Fitzgibbon, the newly appointed high school coach.
“Awesome, a pretty crazy coincidence,” Faust said.
The player-coach relationship thrived.
“He was always my No. 1 player,” Fitzgibbon said. “The great thing about that was he embraced it and sought leadership. I was very impressed with that.”
As for the fishing, Faust is a relative newcomer to the game. Passion for the sport was a quick development from some saltwater fishing he did last summer at Virginia Beach. One memorable catch off a dock was a skate or stingray (he’s not sure which). In any event, the new fisherman was hooked.
Next he turned his attention to trout, learning what he could about the cold water species before taking his tackle and bait to some of the local stocked streams such as the river and Glade, Tinker, and Jennings Creeks.
At Tinker Creek one day, he ran into fellow angling enthusiast Jason Taylor, the Byrd athletic director. In a quarter century of public school coaching and administrating during the spring, Taylor never had much time for trout fishing until this spring.
On another occasion, Taylor ran into Faust at Glade while he was fishing with Nathan Sullivan, another Byrd student.
“I asked Nathan, do you fish with him much?” Taylor said. “Nathan said, only if I want to catch fish.”
Only just recently did Fitzgibbon find out that another angle on the story of his No. 1 player was angling. A reckoning may follow.
“I’m crushed,” the coach said. “I never knew he was an avid fisherman and if so, why did he not keep me provided with fish?”
