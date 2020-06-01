BASEBALL
Logan Baker
Jacob Brammer
Naythan Hayes
Jacob Johnson
Ethan Spraker
Nate Sullivan
SOFTBALL
Bri Hodges
Kamryn Kilinski
Lexi Powell
BOYS SOCCER
Gavin Chrisley
Josiah Elmore
Jack Halliwill
Isaac Howard
Zach Howard
Bryant Humphries
Nathan Patrick
Spike Purcell
GIRLS SOCCER
Caroline Faulkner
Skylar Mathis
Emily Nicely
Kelly O’Connor
Emily Purcell
Kayla Witt
BOYS LACROSSE
Hunter Howard
Connor Johnson
Andrew Manor
Payton Meadows
Gabrayal Pearce
Nic Semones
Brayden Wilhelm
Scott Wyatt
GIRLS LACROSSE
Elizabeth Hancock
Emmy Harris
Grecia Hernandez
Roanna Hylton
Chloe Pascoe
Kaleigh Stover
BOYS TENNIS
Logan Bond
Will Cummings
Robbert Faust
Evan Garst
Jacob Johnson
Cole Stohler
GIRLS TENNIS
Olivia Ashworth
Camden Dippel
Maddy Glover Eden Harrilla
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Travon Calloway
John Catron
Cade Crawford
Cam Dalton
Zach Figart
Jayden Glass
Mason Gunn
Cameron Harshbarger
Zach Howard
Alec Humphries
Landon Johnson
Keaton Lyle
Jake Marcus
Eli West
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Evie Laherty
Kelly O’Connor
Sloane Morton
Christina Reamey
Byrnn Tardy
Erin Wienke
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.