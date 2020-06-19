Tori Boyd was a part of some memorable softball teams at Auburn High School.
She started at shortstop for the 2018 squad, which won a school-record 25 games before suffering its lone loss in the Class 1 state title game.
Boyd again started at shortstop for the 2019 team, which capped off another 25-win season by capturing the first state crown in the program's history.
So even though Boyd did not get to have a senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic, she still has a title to savor from her time at the Riner school.
"At least I did end on a good note and I got to experience that moment with my friends," Boyd said in a phone interview.
She is not done playing with her friends.
Catcher Abby Wilson and ace Skyler DeHart were two of the senior standouts on that championship squad. Both are now on the Radford University softball team.
Boyd will be the latest entry in the Riner-to-Radford pipeline. She will be joining the Highlanders as a recruited walk-on and reuniting with her former teammates.
"It's very exciting," Boyd said. "I've grown up with them and I'm extremely close with them."
Softball acumen
Boyd — whose first name is actually Victoria — also played volleyball and ran track for Auburn. But softball is her favorite sport.
She hit .427 and scored a team-high 46 runs as a sophomore in 2018, when Auburn won the Region 1C crown. She had four doubles, two triples, one homer, 12 stolen bases and 22 RBIs. She made the All-Region 1C first team and the Class 1 all-state second team.
"Because I was a pitcher at one point [before high school], it's kind of easy to pick up on certain tendencies," she said.
"Her acumen for the game's very high," Auburn coach David Hurd said.
That year, the Eagles made the state title game for the first time but lost.
They were determined to win the crown in 2019.
"When we lost, it just gave us the extra edge the next year," Boyd said. "We've all grown up together, and that group wasn't going to be satisfied if we didn't end with a state championship."
Playing at her future college ballpark, Boyd helped the Eagles beat Riverheads 2-1 in eight innings in the 2019 Class 1 state semifinals. She hit an RBI double to the left-field fence with one out in the eighth, setting the stage for Wilson’s walk-off RBI single. Boyd slid head-first to score the winning run.
"She's safe [on that play] in no small part because of her sense of the game. She slides toward the third-base-dugout side of home plate," Hurd said. "That slide made it impossible for the catcher to tag her, and we win the game."
Auburn thrashed Rappahannock County 18-1 in the final, with DeHart throwing a no-hitter.
Boyd, who batted leadoff, hit .415 with 13 doubles that season.
"I pushed outfielders to throw me out at second," she said. "I wasn't going to stop."
Boyd also had one triple, three homers, 14 stolen bases, 24 RBIs and a team-best 46 runs scored as a junior, earning All-Timesland second-team honors. She again made the all-region first team and the all-state second team.
The 5-foot-4, 135-pound Boyd lifted weights throughout her high school career to try to boost her extra-base power at the plate.
"She dedicated herself to the weight room," Hurd said.
Boyd has been taking hitting lessons from Dwayne Puryear in Hillsville since she was a junior.
"She's got a lot of power. A lot of line drives — left center, right center, up the middle," Puryear said.
Class president
Radford coach Hope Creasy eyed Boyd at RU camps and in travel ball, as well as during Auburn's postseason runs.
"She's athletic and stood out," said Creasy, whose team was off to a 13-3 start when the 2020 college season came to a premature end in March. "She's a gritty, scrappy player."
Boyd verbally committed to the Highlanders last fall.
Creasy plans to use Boyd in the infield and outfield. Boyd has played both the infield and the outfield in travel ball.
"She's willing to be a role player for us," Creasy said. "Her speed is probably one of the things [she offers], but she's also a pretty consistent contact hitter."
Creasy already had two ex-Auburn players on her squad this year.
Wilson joined Radford as a scholarship signee. DeHart began her college career at Virginia Tech as a recruited walk-on but transferred to Radford after the fall semester and is now on scholarship as well.
Wilson and DeHart were among six seniors on Auburn's 2019 squad who played college softball this year.
Despite the loss of all that talent, the Eagles still expected to be good again this year. But in March, the VHSL canceled spring sports for the 2019-20 school year. Boyd and her teammates never got to play a single regular-season game.
"It was pretty devastating," Boyd said.
Boyd would have moved over to third base if there had been a 2020 season because Hurd figured that position would see more action defensively than shortstop this year. He wanted his best defensive player in that role.
To stay sharp for college during the pandemic, Boyd has been heading over to the high school with Wilson and with Wilson's sister Grace to practice her hitting and fielding.
Boyd did not only make her mark on the field for Auburn. She also was the senior class president.
Because of that role, Boyd gave a speech at Auburn's recent graduation ceremony. She spoke from a stage in a Virginia Tech parking lot as people watched from their cars and listened via a radio station or the sound system.
"My speech was a lot about recognizing that we did have a lot this year that we lost but remembering to recognize all of the good moments that we had," she said.
She was anxious before the speech. So Hurd, who was near the stage, reminded her of that big double she had in the 2019 state semifinals.
"He said, 'Tori, this is the same feeling I'm sure you had in the state semifinal game in extra innings … so just be cool and collected like you were then,'’" she said.
