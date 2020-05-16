Jeremiah Wilson overcame many hurdles during his high school track and field career, but this spring the Salem senior finally encountered a barrier too tall to clear.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only wiped out Wilson's chance to compete with his Salem teammates, it prevented him from defending the VHSL championship he won in 2019.
Wilson captured the 110-meter hurdles in the Class 4 outdoor meet in June at Liberty University, and the 6-foot athlete followed that with a victory in the 55-meter hurdles in the Class 4 indoor championships in early March.
Now the hurdles are stacked in a shed and the spikes are hanging on a nail.
No season.
No championships.
And no crying about it, at least for the Salem senior.
"Really just focusing on the future ... that's what's kept my mind sane," Wilson said.
Wilson's future got much brighter recently when he committed to run at Virginia.
The two-time VHSL champion is happy to be in the Cavaliers' fold.
"I had a weight lifted off my shoulders," Wilson said.
The Salem athlete was prepared for a big 2020 outdoor season after an injury-plagued 2019.
Wilson missed most of his junior season outdoors with a nagging hamstring injury, then he underwent surgery for a cyst on his ankle.
He won the 110 hurdles last spring in 14.80 seconds, but Salem coach Jeff Leftwich thought a healthy Wilson could have made a run at cracking the 14-second barrier this year.
"He was poised to do that," Leftwich said. "He was always very focused. He got stronger. All of his mechanics had gotten better and he was really confident going into the spring."
Wilson, who will graduate from Salem on June 12, said he has been able to train on his own, lifting weights in his basement and setting up some hurdles where he can find a flat stretch of pavement.
"My dad bought a squat and bench rack and a whole lot of stuff for us to do at home," he said. "I have about 10 training hurdles in the garage."
Wilson sailed cleanly over all 10 hurdles to win his first VHSL title last spring in Lynchburg, edging Blacksburg's Thomas Coffey by six-hundredths of a second and avenging a loss in the 55 hurdles in the 2019 indoor meet.
"It was insanely close," Wilson recalled. "He definitely had me at the start. The adrenaline didn't fully kick in until I was halfway through the race. I caught him after the last hurdle."
Wilson doubled down by winning the Class 4 indoor title this winter in 7.57 seconds, just ahead of the 7.60 run by Lee-Davis' Jack Rice.
Another runner committed a false start and was disqualified, causing Wilson to jump the gun. In the final, Wilson made sure to avoid a false start and he broke from the blocks last.
"In finals, I was really, really nervous," he admitted. "I was the last one out of the blocks."
Wilson, who will not turn 18 until later this year, is not expecting a fast start to his career at UVa.
His first year in Charlottesville figures to be a learning experience as he adjusts to the 42-inch college hurdles that are three inches higher than the high school version and he looks to add more strength to his 150-pound frame.
He will be tutored by UVa assistant coach Michelle Freeman, a three-time Olympian who earned a bronze medal in the 400-meter relay for Jamaica in the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta.
"Freshman year I would just like to see what I can do on that level," Wilson said. "Coach Freeman wants to get me stronger and bigger. Hopefully the year after I can make to ACCs, potentially by senior year maybe nationals.
"Coach Freeman really believes in me. I thank her for that. She really fought hard to get me to that school."
Wilson said he took the initiative to contact college coaches himself. The Salem senior said VMI, Gardner-Webb and Connecticut showed him some interest.
The two-time state champion hoped to raise his profile by lowering his times in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
"I wanted to at least go under 14.20, low 14s, maybe even 13s in the short hurdles and I would have liked to get 37 or 36 in the [300]," he said.
Instead, Wilson must join the rest of Timesland's senior spring sports athletes, working out on his own and awaiting a much different sort of graduation ceremony.
"I haven't really got frustrated with what I got taken away and what a lot of athletes got taken away from them, which was their senior season whether it be track, lacrosse, whatever," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.