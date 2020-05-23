Patrick Henry 2020 spring sports seniors
BASEBALL
Todd Kennedy
BOYS LACROSSE
Garretson Ayers
Zac George
Dixon Harris
Murphy Johnson
Cade Smith
Luke Totty
Tye Whitlow
Quinton Williams
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lily Jones
Nathalie Lemon
Gracie Skeen
BOYS SOCCER
Case Eshelman
Janvier Fataki
Vyizigiro Foste
Noah Gettings
Kwizera Josephat
George Langhammer
Ben Nkunzimana
Luke Suess
Kendryek Wheeler
Ian Yeaton
GIRLS SOCCER
Olivia Beidler
Gemma Blackshaw
Jordan Fitchett
Mary Grace Giles
Kelsi Gordon
Ella Higgins
Abigail Runyan
SOFTBALL
Lynia Braley
Zatyra Dukes
Riley Woods
BOYS TENNIS
Noah Britt
Henry Holbrook
David Hudson
GIRLS TENNIS
Kendall Kelly
Elisabeth Taylor
Madeleine Taylor
Grace Whitehead
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Wilson Elder
Seth Graham
Charlie Murphy
David Nguyen
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Grace Adams
Shayla Alexander
Simran Drakeford
Abby Tershak
Te’arah Thomas
Nyave Willis-Rodriquez
