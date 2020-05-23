Patrick Henry 2020 spring sports seniors

BASEBALL

Todd Kennedy

BOYS LACROSSE

Garretson Ayers

Zac George

Dixon Harris

Murphy Johnson

Cade Smith

Luke Totty

Tye Whitlow

Quinton Williams

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lily Jones

Nathalie Lemon

Gracie Skeen

BOYS SOCCER

Case Eshelman

Janvier Fataki

Vyizigiro Foste

Noah Gettings

Kwizera Josephat

George Langhammer

Ben Nkunzimana

Luke Suess

Kendryek Wheeler

Ian Yeaton

GIRLS SOCCER

Olivia Beidler

Gemma Blackshaw

Jordan Fitchett

Mary Grace Giles

Kelsi Gordon

Ella Higgins

Abigail Runyan

SOFTBALL

Lynia Braley

Zatyra Dukes

Riley Woods

BOYS TENNIS

Noah Britt

Henry Holbrook

David Hudson

GIRLS TENNIS

Kendall Kelly

Elisabeth Taylor

Madeleine Taylor

Grace Whitehead

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Wilson Elder

Seth Graham

Charlie Murphy

David Nguyen

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Grace Adams

Shayla Alexander

Simran Drakeford

Abby Tershak

Te’arah Thomas

Nyave Willis-Rodriquez

Tags

Load comments