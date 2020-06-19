After a thrilling finish to her junior season, Molly McMichael was ready to step up and take over as Auburn’s No. 1 singles player as the Eagles looked to capture a third straight state title in Class 1 girls tennis this spring.
McMichael, who lost just one match as the Eagles’ No. 2 last season in singles, never got the chance to move up after the spring sports season was canceled by the VHSL due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was disappointed and sad because I had high expectations," McMichael said. "I had my eye set on being No. 1, and I wanted to win it all this season in singles, doubles and the team.”
As the Eagles attempted to repeat as state champs in 2019, McMichael played a critical role from her No. 2 spot in singles going undefeated right up until the state finals where she tasted defeat for the first time in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Rappahannock’s Mackenzie Straughan.
“Coming off of our first state title (in 2018), we had lost three of our top six players and I was nervous, but I knew I could play,” McMichael said. “I always went out on the court with the idea that I was winning. That was my mindset.”
Despite McMichael’s loss in singles, last year’s Class 1 final against the Raiders wound up deadlocked at 4-4 after nearly five hours of back and forth play inside Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. McMichael and her doubles’ partner Haley Gordon won the deciding match against Rappahannock’s top ranked doubles’ team of Laura Ambrose and Reagan White, whom the Auburn duo defeated for the 1A state doubles title one day earlier.
After dropping the opening set, Gordon and McMichael rallied to take the match and the decisive fifth point with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory.
“After losing my singles match, I really wanted to help my team get the win,” McMichael said. “We had played them before and we knew that we could beat them.”
Along with being McMichael’s doubles’ partner, Gordon was the Eagles’ No. 1 singles player in 2019. McMichael believed their success was due to how their games complimented each other, and before graduating from the program, Gordon had some advice for her playing partner.
“I provided the power and she was really smart,” McMichael said. “She just told me that if I play my game that I could win and go far.”
McMichael says ther is more tennis in her future. She will head down I-81 to play for Emory and Henry beginning next season after a positive visit to the Wasps' campus.
“It had a small campus feel where everybody knows everybody," she said of E&H. "Everyone was so nice and welcoming.”
McMichael also leaves the Auburn program as part of the one of the most successful classes to come through the Riner campus on the playing field. Just in the past year along with the girls tennis crown, Auburn has claimed state titles in baseball, softball, girls soccer and volleyball, and a co-state championship in boys basketball.
“All seven of our spring sports played for a state championship (in 2019). It was nice being a part of making history at Auburn,” McMichael said. “It was the best four years of my life.”
