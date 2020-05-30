Rachel Williams can’t help but wonder if she’s played her last competitive tennis match.
“I hope not,” she said, “but it kind of seems that way.”
Williams graduated from Lord Botetourt High School two weeks ago. She’s been doing a lot of projects around the house this spring — cleaning off the deck, tidying up the yard. She found a dart board in the house, so she’s been playing a lot of darts lately.
What she hasn’t done much of is the thing she’s trained so hard to do: play tennis. The courts in her local park were closed for weeks. And like every other senior high school spring sports athlete, she didn’t get a chance to compete at all in the 2020 regular season, as VHSL athletics were shut down in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really didn’t know what was going to happen,” Williams said. “I thought there might be a chance we could still play, but it would be a lot different. I did not expect everything to get canceled.”
The cancellation denied the world a chance to see Williams’ tennis game continue to evolve — and it had come a very long way already.
Last year, Williams went 18-0 before falling to Abingdon’s Anna Campbell in the Region D finals. She was named the 2019 Blue Ridge District girls tennis player of the year.
Williams had spent the past year taking weekly private lessons with Justin Musgrove at Roanoke Country Club. In September, she also began participating in junior clinics every week in preparation for her senior year.
“I had changed my whole schedule around this spring to go and watch her play, and then all this happened and I didn’t get to watch any of it,” Musgrove said. “This past year, she’s put in so much time and she got so much better by doing all the clinics. She’s just a hard worker and a good kid.”
Williams never expected any of the on-court success she’s achieved. She took up the game casually as a youth, hitting the ball around with her father about once a month. She began taking lessons with a teacher named Kasey Meeko in the seventh grade.
As a freshman, she was the No. 7 players on the Cavaliers. She jumped up to No. 1 as a sophomore following the graduation of former standout Abby Pearl.
“I was definitely nervous,” she said. “I felt like there’s no way I’m going to be as good as her. I could watch her play the other people, and I thought there’s no way I’d be able to do that. I was really nervous.”
After an up-and-down sophomore year, Williams began working with Musgrove and taking her game to a different level.
“She’s a very athletic girl,” Musgrove said. “She could get the ball back; that was her main thing. The more we started working, she developed a really big forehand, and then her serve became one of her strengths, as well. You definitely could see the improvement from the recreational, having-fun-playing-high-school-tennis player to really becoming their true No. 1 singles player.”
Opponents could see it, too, as Williams went unbeaten in the district as a junior. New Cavaliers coach Shannon Quinn, a former Botetourt player herself, was excited to see what Williams was going to do this year.
“She’s very strong and consistent and very powerful,” Quinn said. “She has a pretty flat shot, but her speed’s good. Her serve is very consistent and very fast. We had one scrimmage against Salem, and she won 8-1 pretty quickly.
“It’s obviously not ideal to have your last season cut short and only get to play one scrimmage, so I think it was disappointing for her. It was disappointing for me, even, to see somebody who had that talent not be able to finish out their season — especially their last one. I know I would have been very upset about it.”
Williams is handling it well. She’s heading to Virginia Western Community College this fall with eventual plans to transfer to Virginia Tech, where she wants to study chemical engineering. She’ll seek out club tennis options at both places.
Of course, there are also local and regional opportunities to play tennis during normal times. So perhaps Williams hasn’t played her final competitive match just yet.
“She could definitely play the USTA leagues and all that,” Musgrove said. “Adult tennis is very different than junior tennis. You get these adults that have been playing for 30 years across from you, and it’s a different mindset than these high school kids have got, but she’s definitely athletic. She could compete with the ladies around here, no problem.”
