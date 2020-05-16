Zian Honaker can remember every detail of that 2018 state championship game.
The intoxicating nervous energy before the first pitch.
The way he flailed his arms “like Conor McGregor walking out of the octagon” after he struck out the last batter of the opening inning, finishing the first of seven frames he would throw.
What the pitch sequence was — ball, strike, ball — before Matt Wright laced his two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh that gave Salem a 2-1 victory over Jamestown.
They all remember it. How could they forget?
“When we heard that bat crack and we saw that ball, we knew it was done,” shortstop Jadon Fetrow recalled. “It was probably the happiest feeling I’ve felt in my life, really. It was everything we’d worked for. Nobody knew about us, and then we make this huge run, and now we’re state champs.
“We’re were young, small, sophomore kids with eyes bigger than the ball at that point.”
And they were part of the greatest baseball team Salem High has ever fielded.
Until, perhaps, 2020.
Those sophomores are seniors now. Bigger, stronger, faster, better, more committed than ever. At least four of them, probably more, will play in college next year. In preseason scrimmages, the Salem pitching staff combined to throw 17 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk.
“They were ready to go this year,” Spartans coach Wes McMillian said. “It probably would have been one of the best teams around here in a long time.”
We’ll never know, of course. The 2020 Salem baseball team, like all spring athletes in Virginia, never played a game that counted before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out their season.
In a calendar year that will forever be known for what might have been, these Spartans had been particularly eager to find out.
“I think it’s a lot more tough, because we knew we had the team,” said Honaker, a left-handed pitcher. “We had the pitching staff. We had hitting. We had speed. We had fielding. We had everything.”
One thing they didn’t have in their nine-man senior class was anybody who played football. That’s a rarity at Salem High. The best athletes tend to gravitate to the gridiron, where glory abounds. Baseball is secondary for many.
Not for these guys, though. Several of them had been playing together since they were 8 years old. By 12, most of them were on the same travel team coached by Dipper Stallard, the father of standout outfielder Parker Stallard.
“We would win tournaments all over the place,” Fetrow said. “It was a group of guys that meshed. We all knew each other’s strengths and we played to them. It was a well-oiled machine, really.”
The machine continued to purr in 2018, when the Spartans went 19-3 and won the first region championship and state title in team history.
“This team would buy into the program,” McMillian said. “The year we won the state, we hit one home run as a team. Coaches just can’t understand how you can win a state championship that way, when I’ve faced teams that had one player that hit 17 home runs. They bought into the small ball.
“It’s just a special group.”
Honaker went 8-0 that year as a sophomore, frustrating hitters with his masterful location and array of offspeed pitches. This past offseason, he focused on adding velocity. He says several Division III and Division II college teams have spoken with him. Radford and East Tennessee State told him they wanted to get a look at him in games this spring.
“With the offseason work I put in, I was going to be up hopefully to the mid-80s and throwing the ball a lot harder, and that would just add to what I had,” Honaker said. “I’m trying to get that big offer, and it just didn’t happen. But I’m content, really, with playing anywhere. I just want to go play in college. And if you do well enough in college, it doesn’t matter where you go, you can find yourself at the next level.”
Parker Stallard, who’s signed with Virginia Tech, has stayed in contact with Hokies coach John Szefc throughout the pandemic. He’s been training 3-5 days per week to stay ready for any summer opportunities that come along.
Meanwhile, he’s been mourning the loss of his senior prep season as he collates all his memories of this senior class.
“I don’t think the ones that stick with me will be on the field, to be honest with you,” Stallard said. “I think it’ll be the road trips, on the bus, in restaurants with them, just having fun. When you get on the field, you kind of kick into another mode and you don’t have time for all that stuff.
“The little moments in between off the field were crucial to our friendships. For me, personally, that’s what I’m going to take. More than all the wins and stuff. I’m one of the most competitive people I know. Don’t get me wrong – winning’s everything. But this year, I was really looking forward to our last dance, I guess you could call it.”
McMillian plans to hold a banquet for the team and honor the senior class as soon as it is safe to do so. Some have been practicing in small groups at Green Hill Park.
Fetrow, who will begin his career at Sewanee next year, has shifted his focus to preparing for college. Still, he’ll never forget a group he called “the most baseball-invested team in Salem baseball history.”
He’ll remember the way they all dressed the same for road trips, the way they could switch from laughter to game mode in an instant, the way they happily prepared year-round, the way they bonded even in defeat.
“We’ll all try to keep in touch down the road,” Fetrow said. “And I’m sure we will in college. We’ll want to hear how each other’s college baseball is going, for sure. At the end of the day, we all want to see each other succeed. That’s what a team does.
“We’ll always root for each other. Just teammates. Always.”
