When Meredith Wells learned that her senior softball season at Lord Botetourt High School had been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, she wept.
But the good news for Wells is that she isn't done with softball.
The right-hander signed with James Madison last fall, so she has a college pitching career to look forward to.
"I'm so excited," Wells said Thursday in a phone interview. "I can't wait to get up to Harrisonburg."
Wells will be joining a program that won the Colonial Athletic Association crown and made its seventh straight NCAA tournament appearance in 2019. The nationally ranked Dukes advanced to the NCAA super regionals that year.
Wells feels ready to make the jump to Division I softball.
"I've been working every day — pitching, perfecting my craft, weightlifting," she said. "I'm going to do everything I can to be the best player I can be, even though I did not get to play my senior year."
JMU coach Loren LaPorte likes Wells' velocity, but she likes her makeup even more.
"You can't teach that competitiveness and that kind of spirit on the mound," LaPorte said. "We thought she was a bulldog."
'High heat'
After playing softball for a year, Wells began pitching when she was 9 years old.
"I was kind of the smaller girl. I needed to find something that I could perfect," she said. "[Pitching] became my passion."
Wells has pitched for Lord Botetourt since she was in the ninth grade.
"She has that competitiveness," Lord Botetourt coach Cheryl Shockley said. "That's one of the reasons why she's going to be successful at the next level."
Wells made the All-Timesland second team as a sophomore in 2018. She went 12-4 with a 1.62 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 19 walks in 95 innings. She also hit .369. Wells made the All-Region 3D first team and the Class 3 all-state second team.
"The biggest improvement [that year] was her ability to get stronger and grow into her body," Shockley said.
While pitching for her North Carolina-based travel-ball team in the summer of 2018, Wells impressed the JMU coaches. They liked her even more after seeing her work ethic at a JMU softball camp.
Wells has always loved JMU because of her family. Her parents, Chandra Wells and WDBJ (Channel 7) sports director Travis Wells, had met when they both attended JMU.
The 5-foot-7 Wells verbally committed to JMU in the fall of her junior year, reaping a partial scholarship offer. She picked JMU over UNC Wilmington.
"She has everything you want in a pitcher — she's tall, she's gritty," said LaPorte, a Roanoke College graduate. "She's improved her velocity a ton."
Wells again made the All-Timesland second team and the All-Region 3D first team last year, when the Cavaliers advanced to the regional semifinals for the second straight season. She was 14-3 with a 1.85 ERA, 77 strikeouts and 24 walks in 102 innings.
"She was not afraid to develop muscle," Shockley said. "She took weightlifting classes during school and also worked on her own. As she was developing her pitches, she was growing into her velocity."
Wells stymies hitters with her dropball.
"I really like to keep the ball low in the zone, get a lot of groundballs," she said. "People always say I have natural downward movement on my ball."
Her repertoire also includes a change-up, fastball, curveball, screwball and riseball. LaPorte is high on her dropball, fastball and curve.
LaPorte clocked Wells in games last summer at 63-64 mph.
"Batters are swinging late on the pitches. I'm going to come in inside — high heat," Wells said.
But LaPorte said the key for Wells in college will be to mix her speeds.
"You need to have three different speeds in your pitches," LaPorte said. "That's something we've kind of talked to her about — slow one of them down to 58-59. And, of course, your change-up's right around 52-53."
Pitches to grandfather
Some softball standouts focus on one sport, but Wells also played basketball for Lord Botetourt.
"We honestly like that," LaPorte said. "I'm all for you living that high school life and playing every sport you want."
Basketball is a tradition in the Wells family.
Wells' paternal grandfather, Troy Wells, was the boys basketball coach at Christiansburg, Martinsville and Hidden Valley. He won three state titles as Martinsville's coach.
Her father played basketball for Martinsville High School, JMU and Radford University.
"I have always loved basketball," Meredith Wells said. "It was my fun sport. I didn't put as much pressure on myself as I did in softball."
She was a sophomore backup on the Lord Botetourt girls basketball team that won the 2018 Class 3 state title.
As a senior, she was a starting guard for the squad that made the Class 3 state final. But the title game in March was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Spotswood and Lord Botetourt were declared co-champions.
Eleven days later, the VHSL canceled spring sports for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. The regular season in softball and other VHSL spring sports never took place.
"I cried for awhile," Wells said. "It was kind of like a double whammy. I got told we couldn't play in the state basketball championship, and then a couple weeks later my whole senior softball season was canceled. I was devastated."
Wells has been pitching four or five times a week at the high school field during the pandemic to stay sharp for college. Troy Wells often serves as her catcher.
"He's been doing it ever since I started pitching," Wells said. "I like him catching me a lot more than my dad."
In recent years, Wells has traveled to the Richmond area once or twice a month to get lessons from pitching coach Rita Lynn Gilman. But Wells has not been able to do that during the pandemic.
She is still able to get online lessons from former Florida State ace Lacey Waldrop. For the past year, Waldrop has been providing feedback on the videos that Wells emails her.
Wells is one of four Cavaliers who have committed to play college softball next year, along with Lauren Hoffman (Presbyterian), Kloe Bacon (Ferrum) and Breanna Carter (Lynchburg).
It might not be easy for Wells to make her mark as a JMU freshman next season.
The Dukes were off to a 13-6 start when their season came to a sudden halt in March. Three pitchers will be back, including two-time CAA player of the year Odicci Alexander. She was a senior this year but has decided to return next season and use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA has given spring-sports athletes.
Wells will get chance in fall practice to show what she can do.
"I'm up for the challenge," she said. "I can't wait."
