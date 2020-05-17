Baseball
Kevin Austin
Garrett Aaron
Dyllan McAllister
Chase Oberg
Ryan Pugh
Kevin Theimer
Hunter Wilson
Softball
Madison Brogan
Megan Cox
Payton Kreklow
Lakota Lucado
Girls soccer
Stephanie Vasquez
Boys soccer
Jack Berry
Owen Krisnitski
Thomas Laughridge
Andrew Lucas
Luke Peay
Caleb Shipwash
Zane Weidman
Boys track and field
Cole Miller
Chase Perkey
Ryan Camden Powell
Girls track and field
Adaline Bisese
Nikole Kirk
Jessica Abbagail Link
