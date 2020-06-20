Noah Harding is accustomed to running in packs.
Elbowing his way through a crowd toward the finish line.
Learning from older competitors but always wary of threats from younger challengers.
Making a move at the right time to obtain his just dessert.
Cross country or track and field?
Heck no. We're talking about daily life in the Harding household.
Harding is the seventh of John and Jane Harding's 11 children.
His older siblings had a leg up on the Hidden Valley distance running standout, learning the best way to win the race to the bathroom or grabbing the last piece of cake at the dinner table with younger brothers and sisters nipping at his heels.
Counting down, there are Olivia, 27; Hannah, 26; Helena, 24; Elijah, 23; Celia, 21; Ava, 19; Noah, 18; Jonah, 16; Clara, 14; Arabella, 12 and Lilah, 9.
Holidays and family trips remain busy and crowded.
"I think the last time we were all together was Thanksgiving," Noah said. "We have this great big table. Sometimes we have to add chairs."
"If we go somewhere, it's crazy. "We have a big 12-seater van but that's not big enough. We still take two [vehicles]."
Harding counts himself lucky to be in a family of 13, particularly with sports, school and other normal activities shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Especially during times like these, there's always something to do," he said. "I always think if I was alone, what would I be doing?
"It can definitely be chaotic, and it's hard to find some private space sometimes, whether it's doing work or you want to be alone."
Following in the footsteps of six older siblings has led him in the right direction.
The recent Hidden Valley graduate was the seventh Harding to run cross country or track and field for the Titans.
Hidden Valley coach Dan King said Harding has always run his own race.
"Noah's a very driven young man anyway," King said. "He was just driven to race."
Harding's older siblings were strong runners.
Olivia was on a track scholarship at William and Mary. Helena ran at South Carolina. Elijah competed for Clemson. Ava, a rising second-year student at the Naval Academy, is considering joining the Middies' program as a walk-on.
While Celia won a VHSL Class 3 state championship in 1-meter diving for Hidden Valley's swim team, Noah proudly points out that his runner-up finish in the 3,200 meters at the Class 3 indoor meet in February is the family's highest individual placing in a state track or cross country event.
He finished 15th in the Class 3 state cross country meet as a sophomore, 11th as a junior and eighth as a senior in November but never considered the fall sport his specialty.
After the second-place finish behind Virginia recruit Jack Eliason of Western Albemarle in the indoor 3,200, Harding was primed for a big senior year in outdoor track until spring sports were canceled by the coronavirus.
"I had big things planned for outdoor," he said. "Track has never been my strong [suit] but I figured I could do something big this time, but I got shut down pretty quickly."
The cancellation of the 2020 season came on the heels of ankle injury that limited Harding to just one race outdoors during his junior year.
He sprained his ankle badly twice during the 2018-19 indoor track season and returned for the 3,200 in the Region 3D outdoor meet, finishing far back in the pack in 11th place.
"That didn't go well," King said. "We didn't think it would, but we wanted to give it a shot."
Harding ran in the spring with an ankle brace, and he continued to use it throughout cross country season against his coach's wishes.
"It took me a long time to convince him not to wear his ankle brace," King said. "I get that. I hate when people use things like that, because you're not allowing those muscles and tendons to strengthen the way they normally would.
"He certainly was gun-shy after being injured twice in one season."
Harding did not dispute King's assessment.
"I was nervous," he said. "After the heartbreaking junior track season I had, I didn't want that to happen again with my final year. And I still was not 100 percent sure that it had healed properly.
"When it would come to the race I was like, 'Maybe I'll take it off this time,' but then it just got to the point where it was better safe than sorry."
Discounting the five Western Albemarle runners who placed among the top six finishers, Harding was third in the rest of the pack at the state cross country meet at Green Hill Park with a solid time of 16 minutes, 1 second.
Buoyed by the result, he junked the brace during indoor track season. His time of 9:46.59 in the 3,200 trailed only Eliason's 9:26.73 in Class 3.
Harding hopes his next competitive race will be for the Naval Academy.
The Hidden Valley graduate has dreamed of attending Annapolis since he was 7 and the family took a trip to Wisconsin when his aunt, Margaret Bair, became the first female brigadier general and chief staff of the state's Air National Guard.
He took part in a summer camp at Annapolis prior to his sophomore year at Hidden Valley
"He's wanted to go into the Naval Academy for as long as I can remember," King said.
Harding was a top student at Hidden Valley, honored as one of the Roanoke County school's Titan Twelve.
He was Hidden Valley's male nominee for the B'nai B'rith Award.
He received a recommendation for appointment from Rep. Ben Cline.
Yet, Harding's application was turned down.
"What really hurt me was my SAT and ACT scores," he said. "It's so easy for them to take 16,000 applications and see something not what they need. They have to bring it down to 1,200.
"Everything was going well, but it didn't turn out the way I wanted it to."
Harding is keeping the dream alive.
He will enroll at the College of the Ozarks' Greystone Prep School in Arkansas, which could give him a shot at four years in Annapolis.
Harding said he is not sure if Greystone has an athletics program, but the school does have a track record of getting its students to the next level.
However, there is no guarantee he will land in Annapolis.
His career goal is to become a marine pilot.
"They have a 95 percent acceptance rate into academies," he said. "It's scary to make a decision to go another year not knowing that you'll get in."
Harding's father is from Olean, New York and his mother is from Canada.
"I was the first of the children born in Roanoke," he said.
The Harding name is stamped in Hidden Valley history.
It's just not on the track surface yet.
The school sold naming rights of the lanes on its track to families of former runners, distinctively painting their surnames on the backstretch, as a way to raise funds when the rubberized surface was installed in 2015.
The names are there: LeHardy, Cutright, Rogers, May, Bethel, Skolrood, Stilwell.
One lane remains vacant.
Something seems to be missing.
"I've got one lane open," King said. "I've had more Hardings come through than anybody else."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.