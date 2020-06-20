Baseball

Marqui Claytor

Sean Gibbons

Jacob Harvey

Brian Henry

Ben Page

Braeden Sherertz

Brady Snell

Softball

Bailey Parker

Keara Burgoyne

Boys lacrosse

Hunter Collin

Keller Coolbaugh

Michael Corliss

Andrew Smith

Girls lacrosse

Lily Cerle

Kacie Hanson

Kellie Hanson

Ema’lee Jarrett

Andrea Maiolo

Brooke Pettipiece

Journee Trotter

Boys soccer

Armin Berkovic

Dakota Forth

Jack Green

Drew Lucktong

Lucas Musselman

Ethan Nichols

Girls soccer

Jeddie Dawson

Camryn Dermott

Boys tennis

Neal Patel

Gavin Pyle

Max Reynolds

Yifei Zhao

Girls tennis

Katie Foutz

Boys track and field

Noah Harding

Girls track and field

Ava Wagner

Tags

Load comments