The VHSL state soccer finals were set for Saturday before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Historically speaking, Blacksburg’s boys likely would have been among the schools reaching the final weekend in Class 4.
In 1994, Blacksburg lost in the Group AA state quarterfinals to Martinsville in overtime. Every season since, the program has reached the state semifinals or further, including 11 state championships in those 25 seasons. It is that tradition and brotherhood that senior back and Emory University commit Alex Mills said he will miss the most about high school soccer.
“The legacy it carries and the family aspect it has,” Mills said. “I’ve never been so close with 25 guys every single year. We’re always out together, there is always something to do. There’s always a bunch of guys that I almost consider my brothers who I can count on.”
Mills, a four-year member of the Bruins’ varsity, found out his season was canceled while in English class the morning prior to the team’s first scrimmage against E.C. Glass. Mills and senior midfielder Daniel Salom, who is signed to play at William and Mary, both said they had lofty expectations for their 2020 season, hoping to return to the final after a loss in the Class 4 semifinals the previous year.
“Going into the year, we thought we had a very good opportunity to win a state championship,” Salom said. “The year before, we came up a little short, and we had a different mentality coming in. We were hungry, and we thought we had a very good chance to win it all.”
Blacksburg fell to Chancellor 3-2 in last year’s semifinals. In 2018, the Bruins completed a 22-0 undefeated season to win the state championship the same year they moved up to Class 4. Mills said that state championship during his sophomore season is the highlight of his high school career.
Senior forward and VMI signee Tate Pospichal said the team believed their success in 2018 in part led to their loss in the following year. Pospichal, Mills and Salom all said the 2020 team was not going to let that happen again.
“We felt like one of the reasons why we weren’t able to win the championship last year was because we weren’t focused, and we kind of didn’t take a lot of matters as seriously last year as we really should have,” Pospichal said. “This was a thing because we had a little bit, maybe too much, cockiness or confidence from the previous year. This year, we, the seniors especially, made sure that everyone had a mindset that we had to put in the work every single day to make sure that we’re gonna be prepared for whatever struggles or whatever tasks come our way.”
Salom said the Bruins set team goals prior to each season. This year, they’re more strict than usual.
“No talking or messing around while one of our coaches is talking, everyone being respectful and being locked in all the practices, no one being late or there will be punishment,” Salom said were a few examples of the team’s efforts to take a serious approach.
With 15 seniors on the roster, including six returning starters, coach Shelley Blumenthal said the team was training well before their season was canceled. Blacksburg brought back 11 seniors who were a part of the 2019 squad and four new seniors joined the team as well. Blumenthal said senior back Martin Forsman was primed to step into a starting role as a senior.
“Martin would have been that seventh senior that was going to fill a role for us that was important and one that he was doing a good job in in our training sessions,” Blumenthal said in a phone interview.
Pospichal, who was nominated to be one of the team captains this season, said he is going to miss the camaraderie he shared with his teammates.
“I’m just gonna miss being out there with the boys the most,” Pospichal said. “We’ve been playing together since we were about 10, And there’s a real bond between a lot of us. We really all had an appreciation for how the game was supposed to be played, and how we could play together as a full unit. All of us had such a great time out there.”
Pospichal said he chose to continue his soccer career at VMI due to the school’s similar close-knit culture.
“One of the things about being VMI that I really loved was the brotherly atmosphere that you have at the school,” Pospichal said. “You really form a bond with a lot of other cadets as well as my soccer teammates, and that’s something I’m really looking forward to that will extend beyond my four years at VMI.”
Salom said he signed with William and Mary because of their mix of academics and Division-I soccer. Despite losing his senior year of development, Salom said he is still working hard and following the training program the Tribe’s coaches provided him with, as well as additional training with local players.
Mills had a similar feeling about Division III Emory — the combination of the soccer team, the location and the academics.
“It’s one of the top-20 universities in the nation, so I’m hoping to get a great academic experience as well as being on a solid DIII soccer program,” Mills said. “It’s hard to beat the location as well, Atlanta is pretty fun.”
Senior midfielder Connor Cheynet is continuing his soccer career at Sewanee (Tenn.), and senior goalkeeper Jordan Stevens is joining the soccer team at Holmes (Miss.) Community College. Coach Blumenthal said he is going to miss this group of seniors for who they were on and off the field.
“What I’m going to miss most certainly is that group was a talented group, but they were also just a fun loving group and really enjoyed playing high school soccer,” Blumenthal said. “They keep us coaches a little bit young and grounded and were very helpful in allowing us to keep things in perspective, too.”
