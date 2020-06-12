Don't think.
That's Katie Currin's secret to her success at the plate.
The center fielder shined for the Blacksburg High School softball team as a sophomore and junior, batting over .550 in both of those seasons.
"Once I step in the batter's box, I have a little routine where I trap the dirt to make it even and then I outline the plate with the bat. But then after that, I don't think about anything," she said in a phone interview. "A lot of people's problems is that they start overthinking … and then they kind of miss the pitch.
"My mind goes completely blank, and that's when I'm able to do it best."
The two-time All-Timesland first-team pick did not get to have a senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she is not done swinging a bat.
She has committed to NCAA Division III power Christopher Newport.
"I'm looking for some great things from her," said CNU coach Keith Parr, whose team was ranked third in the final Division III coaches poll of the abbreviated 2020 college season.
"She carries herself with some confidence, … a little bit of that 'it’ factor.”
'Pop in the bat'
The 6-foot, 140-pound Currin also played for the Blacksburg girls basketball team. But softball has always been her favorite sport.
"I like to have the team dynamic.… But then also when you're batting, you have … your individual responsibility," she said.
She has been taking private lessons from hitting coach Dwayne Puryear of Hillsville since the ninth grade.
"A lot of pop in the bat," Puryear said. "She keeps her bat in the [strike] zone a long time. She crushes the ball."
"She hits mammoth home runs," Blacksburg coach Marty McMahon said.
Currin has started for the Blacksburg softball team since the ninth grade. She played left field that year, then moved over to center the following year.
Currin, who is a left-handed hitter, batted .556 as a sophomore. She had 10 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 24 RBIs and 29 runs scored, earning All-Timesland and Class 4 all-state first team honors.
"I was able to … get a better feel for myself [as a sophomore] and how to use my 6-foot frame to be able to hit," she said. "I didn't realize how important having a strong base [is], for girls especially — your legs and how you turn them is such an important part of how you swing."
"She works really hard on her swing," McMahon said.
Currin smacked a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Blacksburg a 5-4 win over Salem in the 2018 Region 4D quarterfinals. She had three doubles and two RBIs in a 5-1 win over Carroll County in the regional semifinals, helping her team clinch a Class 4 state tournament berth.
The Bruins advanced to the state tournament for the first time in their history.
"It was pretty incredible," Currin said. "We all were working hard because it was all something we really wanted."
She shined again as a junior. Currin hit .559 with nine doubles, one triple, eight homers, 20 RBIs, 21 walks and 39 runs scored, earning All-Timesland first-team and Class 4 all-state second-team honors.
"My main focus is hitting line drives," she said. "I like to have a high average and the home runs. … If you hit a line drive high enough, it's going to go over the fence.
"I like home runs — everyone likes home runs — but when people start thinking, 'I want to hit a home run,’ that's when you start popping out."
Currin was not Blacksburg's cleanup batter — she was the leadoff hitter. She stole 20 bases last year.
"She's got tremendous speed," McMahon said. "I always told her, 'A walk's like a double,’ because she can steal on any catcher in the league."
In March, the VHSL canceled spring sports for the 2019-20 school year. Currin and the Bruins never got to play one regular-season game.
"I was really sad," she said. "But then I realized there's way worse things going on in people's lives."
Heading east
The summer after her ninth-grade year, Currin was playing in a tournament in South Carolina with her travel-ball team, the Roanoke-based Virginia Scrappers, when she caught the eye of a Christopher Newport assistant. She received an email from the CNU staff.
"I had never heard of Christopher Newport," she said.
Currin verbally committed to the Newport News university in the spring of her junior year.
"I see a lot of promise in her," said Parr, whose team was off to a 12-1 start this year when the season came to a premature end.
"She's tall and has a good, strong frame, but the plate coverage is [also] there, meaning she can hit different pitches and challenging pitches, especially with two strikes.
"A left-handed bat that can pop the ball out is never a bad thing, either."
The Captains made their 13th straight NCAA Division III tournament appearance in 2019, advancing to the super regionals. The team reached the Division III title game in 2011.
Parr said Currin has "a very legitimate shot" to compete for playing time in the outfield as a freshman.
"She could be a dangerous hitter against the level of competition that we have to play. I think she could do that early on," he said. "Nobody likes to see a big lefty power hitter come up."
He also likes her speed.
"She hits a hard ball in the gap or down the line, … she can definitely beat out a double," he said.
Currin plans to major in biology. She wants to become a veterinarian, like her parents.
"I have two great mentors to help me," she said.
To stay sharp during the pandemic, Currin has been hitting off a tee in her backyard. She also goes to the softball field at the old Blacksburg High School with her father, who pitches to her.
She is excited for college softball.
"I'm as ready as I'm going to be," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.