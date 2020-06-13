Fourteen years ago, Hope Creasy graduated from Christiansburg High School and joined the Radford University softball team.
Now it's Kyndall Stanley's turn.
Stanley made the All-Timesland second team as a junior in 2019, when she batted over .400 for the third straight year.
The speedy center fielder has mastered the art of slap hitting. After taking a few steps as the pitch nears the plate, Stanley — a left-handed batter — will try to hit the ball (usually to the left side of the infield) and sprint up the first base line.
"After I started slap hitting, we realized that I could get from home to first very quickly," she said. "Even if my slap doesn't go exactly where I want it, I can usually beat out a throw still and make a base hit out of it."
Stanley will be joining Radford as a recruited walk-on.
She will be playing for a fellow Christiansburg graduate. Creasy is now Radford's coach.
'Unreal' athletic ability
Stanley will not be the first member of her family to play for a member of the Creasy family.
Stanley's father, Jeff, was once a tailback at Christiansburg High School. Creasy's father, Mark, was his offensive coordinator.
"So it's super meaningful to get to have Hope as my coach," Stanley said.
"I'm excited about it," her father said. "We really, really respect and love the Creasy family."
Volleyball, not softball, used to be Stanley's favorite sport.
"Being in the batter's box stressed me out," Stanley said. "But as I progressed and turned into a slapper, … I ended up loving it and being so confident."
She used to hit right-handed. She became a left-handed hitter (to be closer to first base) when she learned slap hitting from Christiansburg assistant coach Robin Boyd when she was a ninth-grader.
"To get her over in that left side of the box, we just felt that if she put the ball in play, even if they fielded it, her speed getting down the line puts pressure on the defense," Blue Demons coach Nate O'Dell said. "Our odds were in our favor that she would be safe most of the time."
The 5-foot-7, 130-pound Stanley has started in center field since the ninth grade. She hit .415 that year.
Stanley, who was the Blue Demons' leadoff batter, hit. 458 as a sophomore. She made the All-Region 3D first team.
"I started to really get the hang [of slap hitting] timing-wise," she said.
Stanley batted .485 with two triples, 20 stolen bases, seven RBIs and 28 runs scored as a junior. She made the All-Region 3D first team, the All-Timesland second team and the Class 3 all-state second team.
She has been taking hitting lessons from Kassie Brammer since she was a junior. Brammer was a slap hitter in her playing days at William Byrd and James Madison.
"Her natural athletic ability is unreal," Brammer said of Stanley. "I don't think I've really seen a kid like Kyndall in quite some time on that left side.
"That kid puts in work constantly. … She wanted to be the best slapper. She understands what the ball needs to do and the placement and what the infield looks like."
Stanley does not just hit the ball into the ground. She has mastered different styles of slap hitting.
"I love to keep the defense guessing," she said. "If they come way too [in] … I'll slap it right over their head. If they're too far back, I'll drop one in. So it's always cool to mess with their heads."
"There's no way they're throwing her out with her speed," Brammer said.
After doing soft slaps and hard slaps as a sophomore, Stanley added power slaps to her repertoire last year. With power slaps, she will still run through the batter's box but will hit away and try for a line drive.
"The way defenses would come and set up on her, they would leave gaps. So she could take advantage of it," O'Dell said. "It's not always, 'I'm going to try and drop it over the third baseman's head or do a soft bunt,’ but ‘Look out, I'll pull it right center and drive it.’"
Speedy recruit
Stanley was interested in playing for Creasy at Radford because of their shared background. Both played for the Blue Demons and for the Virginia Scrappers, a Roanoke-based travel-ball team.
Stanley attended Radford camps and hitting clinics, but Creasy was already aware of her.
"Being from Christiansburg and my dad coached her dad, … so it's one of those those things where you know about them and keep track of them," Creasy said.
After a clinic early last summer, Creasy met in her office with Stanley and Stanley's mother and offered Stanley a roster spot.
Stanley did not immediately make a verbal commitment, though.
"I was just so mesmerized by her talking to me, I didn't even realize she had offered me that spot," Stanley said. "When we left, my mom was crying and she was like, 'What do you think?’ And I was like, 'What do you mean?’ I had no idea she had offered me.
"It was definitely shocking to me, just because that had been where I wanted to go for so long."
Creasy likes Stanley's speed and strength. She plans to use her in the outfield.
"She's definitely going to be an asset for us on the bases," said Creasy, whose team was off to a 13-3 start this year before the college season came to a sudden end in March. "Her speed is going to be what's going to be big for her offensively."
Stanley did not get to have a senior season at Christiansburg because of the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the VHSL canceled spring sports for the 2019-20 school year.
"It was definitely heartbreaking," she said. "I'm definitely nervous [for college softball], just because I didn't get my last school-ball season."
So she has been going to Kiwanis Park in Christiansburg with her father or with some of the Christiansburg baseball players to practice her hitting during the pandemic. She has also been running up and down a hill near her house.
O'Dell loves her work ethic.
"Sun up to sun down, if she had the opportunity, she would work on slap hitting, throwing and catching," O'Dell said.
