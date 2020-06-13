No haircuts?
No problem.
If anyone in the New River Valley was not bothered when barber shops and hair salons initially were declared off limits because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it was Christiansburg High School senior Brady Kirtner.
The slender right-hander was Christiansburg's main man on the mound in 2019, earning Timesland pitcher of the year honors after posting an 8-1 record with a 1.56 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 58 innings.
Kirtner also was one of Timesland's mane men as his long, flowing locks fell well past his shoulders.
Obviously, the 2020 prep baseball season was canceled, but what's the status on the 'do?
"Fantastic," he laughed.
Kirtner said his last haircut "was probably about a year ago at this point."
He might have to find a barber in Blacksburg, where he will enroll at Virginia Tech and join the Hokies' baseball program.
Hair today, gone tomorrow?
"I've heard that I'll have to cut it a little bit," he said. "I'm just going to wait and see what happens when I get up there."
Kirtner hopes to make more news with his right arm.
He hit 92 mph on the radar gun during a 4-1 victory over Salem in 2019. He pitched one inning in March during a scrimmage against Virginia High and hit the high 80s.
Tech's staff got a look at Kirtner at a camp two years ago on campus in Blacksburg, and pitching coach Ryan Fecteau was on hand for the Christiansburg ace's performance in Salem last spring.
"He was really good," Fecteau said. "He was up to 92 [mph]. He was throwing ridiculous breaking balls. We obviously made a move on him there. We got him to stay close to home.
"He does a lot of interesting things from the analytics side of baseball. He's a super-high spin-rate guy, just a lot of neat potential you can see in him."
Kirtner raised some eyebrows last fall at a WWBA Perfect Game showcase in Jupiter, Florida.
His spin rate of 2,790.7 revolutions per minute on his fastball ranked him second nationally, while his mark of 3,086.5 was No. 3 among all pitchers at the prestigious event.
"Those are better numbers than anyone on our staff right now," Fecteau said. "We're interested to see how it plays. It's great to have that stuff, but you've still got to pitch."
Kirtner planned to add a changeup to his repertoire this spring before the season came to a crashing halt.
"That was my bread-and-butter pitch when I was growing up," Christiansburg coach Dale Nelson said.
"He's got such good hit-and-miss stuff, sometimes he thinks that changeup has to be another pitch that's hit and miss. I told him, 'If you just get them out in front a little bit where they're popping it up or hitting a routine fly ball, that's what that changeup can do for you."
Nelson said Kirtner could have been on the fringe of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft had it not been shortened from 40 to five rounds.
"There was an article [in Prep Baseball Report] that talked about folks that maybe if they had a strong senior campaign they could be in the conversation ... that if he gained velocity there could have been chatter," the Christiansburg coach said.
Kirtner entered June focused only on pitching in a Tech uniform, not a possible professional career.
"It's something I definitely want to do in the future," he said. "After they cut the draft down to five rounds I was set on going to Tech for the next three or four years.
"I want to go in there my freshman year, hopefully become a starter, develop my changeup, see how it goes from there."
Tech's pitching staff set six single-season school records in 2019 under Fecteau: opponents' batting average (.243), strikeouts per nine innings (9.51), hits allowed (428), runs allowed (237), unearned runs (207) and hit batters (28).
Tech pitcher Ian Seymour was the No. 57 player taken in the recent draft, giving Fecteau 17 for his career, including stints at Maryland and Bryant.
"We have a bright future," Kirtner said. "We have a good staff on the mound. I'm excited to get there and start working out with the team."
Fecteau said Kirtner has an opportunity to be a starting pitcher or a closer.
He's a starter in high school," the Tech coach said. "He could do that, potentially. His stuff plays in the back end of a bullpen in our league too. It's going to depend how consistent he is and how he can maintain his stuff."
Kirtner had some trouble maintaining control over his hair when he was a young pitcher.
"Early on, sophomore year I believe it was, every other pitch his cap fell off," Nelson said. "He's done something right to keep that cap on. I'll be interested to see what Tech's policy is on that."
That will be up to Tech head coach John Szefc.
"Coach Szefc was saying [Kirtner] reminded him of, I think it was the drummer from Guns N Roses or something like that," Fecteau said. "I keep telling Coach Szefc, 'We've got to keep that hair.' "
Before enrolling at Tech, Kirtner plans to play in the Aug. 1 senior showcase that the Salem Red Sox and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame are staging at Haley Toyota Field. He will hit but will not pitch.
Suiting up one more time will ease some of the sting of the lost 2020 season.
"It's been tough," he said. "Missing the senior season is super hard. I thought it was going to be a strong year for us.
"I'm ready for it all to be over. I'm ready to go back to my life."
