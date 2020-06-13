Baseball
Brady Kirtner
Evan Robins
Landon Shaver
Dakota Sisson
Softball
Kate Baker
Harley Dove
Morgan Smith
Kyndall Stanley
Boys lacrosse
David Ayala
Patrick Mitchell
Rally Williams
Girls lacrosse
Caitlyn Caudell
Lakin Cox-Smith
Kenzie Lawson
Ann-Marie O’Reilly
Boys soccer
Bryce Carlson
Seth Edwards
Anthony Giannecchini
Joey Gomez
Kamden Phillips
Matthew Stuart
Kyle Walker
Jack Waters
Girls soccer
Shellie Cook
Boys tennis
Bryson Griffith
Ali Manzoor
Will Rosche
Girls tennis
Emilea Conner
Paige Showalter
Boys track and field
Sean Chase
Tyi Davis
Davis Farmer
Caleb Hatcher
Jesse Irizarry
Landon Shaver
Alfred Shean
Dakota Sisson
Maston Stanley
Ethan Wilson
Trey Wilson
Girls track and field
Hanna Allen
Kendall Lewis
Halee Lucas
Kyndall Stanley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.