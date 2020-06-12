Blacksburg spring sports seniors
BASEBALL
Luke Goforth
Scott Hudson
Nathan Mathena
James Shibest
Tyler VandeVord
SOFTBALL
Elysia Cook
Katie Currin
Jessica Wysocki
Boys lacrosse
Riley Bump
Tomas Camelio
Ryan Castle
Cameron Jones
Aist Rowland
Noah Tagg
Logan Vance
GIRLS LACROSSE
Emily Barron
Claire Branscome
Zenna Carson
Eliza Cote
Rachel Day
Chloe Jones
Katherine Racek
Hettie Roberson
River Roberts
Virgina Wheeler
Berit Wilkins
BOYS SOCCER
Connor Cheynet
Mehmet Dilek
Martin Forsman
Jordan Frith
Jacob Lee
Alexander Mills
Tate Pospichal
Shane Potters
Eli Reinhardt
Daniel Salom
Tripp Showalter
Jordan Stevens
Nicholas Stilwell
Ziad Zaki
GIRLS SOCCER
Agapi Halkidis
Eva Moeltner
Kayla Monaghan
Taylor Price
Skyler Prosser
Kate Strickland
Kinsey Verbrugge
BOYS TENNIS
Ethan Howard
GIRLS TENNIS
Haley Freeborn
Klaudia Kanska
Melissa Meng
Jordan Minnick
Dena Saghai
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Seth Boehringer
Alistair Bushey
Charlie Craig
Alexander Davis
Cole Dunlap
Joshua Gholston
Karim Mohamed
Howard Shi
Marley Spennacchio-Parker
Ethan Young
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Caroline Jones
Claire Morton
Lydia Peton
Ellie St. Martin
Kaitlynn Wolfe
