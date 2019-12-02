VALLEY DISTRICT
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center -- Evan Atkins, Spotswood; Guard -- Colby Morris, Spotswood; David Allio, Rockbridge County; Tackle -- Jesse Knight, Turner Ashby; Dallas Khalil, Spotswood; Receiver -- Jailik Lynch, Rockbridge County; Rob Smith, Spotswood; Malachi Davis, Harrisonburg; Tight end -- Ryan Shonk, Spotswood; Running back -- Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood; Grant Swinehart, Turner Ashby; Gage Shafer, Rockbridge County; Quarterback -- Ryan High, Spotswood; Place-kicker -- Mateo Peric, Harrisonburg; Kick returner -- Rob Smith, Spotswood; All-purpose -- Kwentin Smiley, Harrisonburg.
Defense
End -- Jesse Knight, Turner Ashby; A.J. Dooms, Spotswood; Tackle -- Dallas Khalil, Spotswood; Colby Morris, Spotswood; Jack Rhodes, Turner Ashby; Linebacker -- Ben Conahan, Spotswood; Cole Myers, Spotswood; Addison Simmons, Turner Ashby; Matt Nicely, Rockbridge County; Back -- Rob Smith, Spotswood; C.J. Haskins, Turner Ashby; Jailik Lynch, Rockbridge County; Jon Van Huss, Spotswood; Punter -- Mateo Peric, Harrisonburg; Punt returner -- Jared Peake, Turner Ashby.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center -- Noah Lawhorne, Rockbridge County; Guard -- Kyle Stephenson, Turner Ashby; Hunter Armentrout, Spotswood; Tackle -- Austin Doyle, Rockbridge County; Dylan Higgins, Rockbridge County; Receiver -- Nico Valle, Turner Ashby; Nate Tinnell, Broadway; Colton Good, Spotswood; Tight end -- Brade Smith, Broadway; Running back -- Cole Myers, Spotswood; Bret McClung, Rockbridge County; Ben Conahan, Spotswood; Quarterback -- Miller Jay, Rockbridge County; Place-kicker -- Daniel Cunningham, Rockbridge County; Kick returner -- Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway; All-purpose -- Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway.
Defense
End -- Jaylin Smith, Harrisonburg; David Allio, Rockbridge County; Tackle -- Noah Lawhorne, Rockbridge County; Brent Hulse, Broadway; Hunter Armentrout, Spotswood; Linebacker -- Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood; Bret McClung, Rockbridge County; Grant Swinehart, Turner Ashby; Dylan Eppard, Turner Ashby; Back -- Nico Valle, Turner Ashby; Luke Mayr, Rockbridge County; Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway; Quentin Hayes, Spotswood; Punter -- Lucas Benevides, Broadway; Punt returner -- Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway.
Offensive player of the year
Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood.
Defensive player of the year
Ben Conahan, Spotswood.
Coach of the year
Dale Shifflett, Spotswood.
