HILLSVILLE — Anna Steele had 25 kills and Allyssa Pennington added 39 assists as Giles rallied in the fifth set to beat Carroll County in a matchup of Three Rivers District volleyball powers on Wednesday.

The scores were 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 17-15.

Jillian Midkiff added 37 digs for the Spartans (17-3, 8-1), who trailed 15-14 in the fifth set, but regained the serve, then scored the last two points of the match.

Cassidy Lawson had 21 kills and served three aces for the Cavaliers (14-6, 6-4). Hannah Farmer added 10 kills and five blocks, and Haley Spangler finished with 24 digs and four aces.

CROSS COUNTRY

Celtics’ Connelly wins State Catholic title

NEWPORT NEWS — Roanoke Catholic’s Danny Connelly remained unbeaten in the 2019 cross country season Wednesday by winning the State Catholic championship.

Ryan Connelly placed seventh for the Celtics.

Mickie O’Herron, Carolyn Connelly, Sophia Bradley, Angela Drapac and Seaira Siv placed in the top 15 for Roanoke Catholic’s girls.

TENNIS

North Cross 9, Eastern Mennonite 0

The host Raiders lost just six games in nine matches to advance to the Blue Ridge Conference tournament semifinals.

North Cross will play at Chatham Hall at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Singles results

Caroline Lystash (NC) def. Arwen Hertzler 8-1; Kylie Schaefer (NC) def. Emma Myers 8-0; Chloe Hunt (NC) def. Samantha Forbes 8-0; Raegan Karlen (NC) def. Rachael Lema 8-0; Genny Chandel (NC) d. Anneka McDonald 8-3; Kate Bishop (NC) d. Carson Cale 8-0.

Doubles results

Lystash/Hunt (NC) d. Myers/Forbes 8-0; Schaefer/Karlen d. Hertzler/Lema 8-1; Chandel/Bishop (NC) d. McDonald/Cale 8-1.

