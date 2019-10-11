VOLLEYBALL
SATURDAY
Tournament of Champions
At Patrick Henry H.S.
Pool A
Main Gym
Patrick Henry vs. Lord Botetourt, 8:30 a.m.
E.C. Glass vs. Radford, 8:30 a.m.
Patrick Henry vs. Tunstall, 9:45 a.m.
Lord Botetourt vs. E.C. Glass, 9:45 a.m.
Radford vs. Tunstall, 11 a.m.
Patrick Henry vs. E.C. Glass, 12:15 p.m.
Lord Botetourt vs. Radford, 12:15 p.m.
Patrick Henry vs. Radford, 1:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt vs. Tunstall, 1:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass vs. Tunstall, 2:45 p.m.
Pool B
Auxiliary Gym
Cave Spring vs. Rockbridge County, 8:30 a.m.
Blacksburg vs. Liberty Christian, 8:30 a.m.
Cave Spring vs. Giles, 9:45 a.m.
Rockbridge County vs. Liberty Christian, 9:45 a.m.
Blacksburg vs. Giles, 11 a.m.
Cave Spring vs. Liberty Christian, 12:15 p.m.
Blacksburg vs. Rockbridge County, 12:15 p.m.
Cave Spring vs. Blacksburg, 1:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County vs. Giles, 1:30 p.m.
Giles vs. Liberty Christian, 2:45 p.m.
Finals
Main Gym
Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 4 p.m.
Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B runner-up, 4 p.m.
Auxiliary Gym
Pool A third place vs. Pool B third place, 4 p.m.
Pool A fourth place vs. Pool B fourth place, 4 p.m.
