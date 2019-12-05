Salem High School’s football team has scored 505 points in 13 games.
Sometimes moving down the field to the end zone seems as easy as 1-2-3.
The Spartans, who play Tuscarora at home Saturday in a VHSL Class 4 state semifinal, boast an offense featuring three talented running backs.
Senior Isaiah Persinger, junior Zavione Wood and sophomore Cam Leftwich are a three-headed monster that has produced 3,197 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns for a 12-1 Salem team that stands two victories away from a 10th state championship.
Spartans running backs coach Adam Hill knows he is blessed to work with the talented trio.
“It’s a special group,” Hill said. “Any high school coach, or even next level maybe, would be happy to have a backfield like this.”
Persinger is the lead dog. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound tailback has rushed for 1,515 yards and 19 TDs despite missing two games with injuries and half of a third game with a mini-suspension.
Wood has 832 yards and 12 rushing TDs on just 90 carries, mostly splitting time with Persinger. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder would be a star on almost any other Timesland team.
Leftwich is the new guy. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound 10th grader seized the starting fullback job early in the season and has not released his grip, rushing for 850 yards and 16 TDs on 159 attempts.
Operating behind an ever-improving offensive line, each of the three brings something different to the table.
“Cam’s that power back for sure,” Hill said. “Zavione’s that change-of-speed back. He’s very patient when he runs. Isaiah’s the speedster. If he hits that seam, he’s gone.”
Two of the three running backs were known commodities in August.
Persinger went for 1,661 yards and 22 TDs during the 2018 regular season, while Wood gained 611 yards.
Leftwich, who was a tailback at the middle school and junior varsity levels, was a revelation in preseason practice.
“We thought we were going to be the best if we could get [Wood] and [Persinger] on the field at the same time,” Hill said. “As it evolved, we realized we needed [Leftwich] on the field.
We knew as a sophomore, we knew he wasn’t going to be JV. Where he is now, I don’t know that we saw that. He was our best true fullback as the season progressed.”
Salem’s offense makes opponents pick their poison.
Last Friday in the Region 4D final against E.C. Glass, Persinger ran for 193 yards and four TDs.
In Salem’s second-round win over George Washington, it was Leftwich with 146 rushing yards and three TDs, Persinger with 98 yards and a score, and Wood with a TD reception.
When Persinger missed the first-round victory over Amherst County with a broken left index finger suffered in the regular-season finale against Pulaski County, Wood rushed for 210 yards and three TDs on just seven carries.
Hill played quarterback at Glenvar in a spread offense under Stephen Magenbauer when the wide-open scheme was just coming into popularity.
When Magenbauer took the Salem job in 2004, he ditched shotgun snaps and spread formations in favor of a two-back set and a tight end. It worked to the tune of five state championships in 15 seasons.
First-year Salem coach Don Holter is a proponent of the power running game, which because of the proliferation of the spread has become an offensive style many opponents new to Salem do not regularly face.
Advantage Salem.
“All the sudden, what we do is different,” Hill said. “The defensive ends and linebackers, on almost three or four days preparation, are trying to figure out how to take on these fullbacks and running backs running downhill.
“What we adapt to during the games is are those ends going to squeeze it down, are they going to ‘collision in’ or are they going to fly upfield? Which we can take advantage of.”
Persinger, who has been getting more time at defensive end, is taking advantage of the extra rest that the presence of Leftwich and Wood provide.
“Having Cam and Zavione really lightens my load,” Persinger said. “It gives me time to rest, get some water, observe how the [defense] is reacting.
“Cam is a good fullback, great in blocking schemes, knows how to hit the hole. He’s a quick dude, a hard hitter and he has a great attitude.”
Leftwich had no idea his role on Salem’s 2019 team would be so important.
“I was expecting to maybe get some playing time, but not to start at all,” he said.
He was welcomed to Friday night lights in Week 2 when he was absolutely stuffed on an inside run by Franklin County senior tackle Will Hairston.
“That opened my eyes to varsity football,” Leftwich said.
Wood is a three-year varsity player who started his career in William Fleming’s feeder system before transferring to Salem.
“It was kind of my dad’s idea, and I went along with it,” Wood said of leaving Fleming. “My dad was like, ‘We either need to go to [Patrick Henry] or Salem.’ I just decided to go to Salem.”
Wood, who has eight pass receptions for 208 yards and two TDs, also starts at linebacker.
He missed Salem’s lone loss — a 49-14 thrashing by West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg — with an injury.
Martinsburg, with two mammoth and fairly mobile interior linemen, held Persinger to 4 yards per carry.
Pulaski County’s stout defense limited the Spartans to 12 points, and Salem also was tested defensively by Franklin County, Northside and Christiansburg.
Friday, a 12-1 Tuscarora team that knocked off unbeaten Broad Run in the Region 4C final, gets its chance at Salem, looking to become the first team from Loudoun County to defeat the Spartans in seven tries.
“It’s hard to tell based on film how they’re going to adapt to us,” Hill said. “They have good players. They fly around the ball. But when they get there, we’ll see how physical they are.”
