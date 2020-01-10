BLACKSBURG – Salem’s rally to end the game was just enough to overcome Blacksburg’s run to start the contest on Friday night.
The Spartans overcame a 17-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and then outscored the Bruins, 15-9, in overtime to take a thrilling 73-67 River Ridge District win at Blacksburg High School.
“Honestly it is all 100 percent those guys. They never quit and kept fighting. It speaks volumes for their character,” Salem coach Kevin Garst said. “There wasn’t any magical adjustment. It was just pure heart.”
Salem (8-3, 2-1) entered the fourth quarter trailing 50-33, but the Spartans quickly turned the momentum by scoring the first seven points of the period to cut the deficit to 10 with 6:57 left.
With their full-court pressure causing turnovers, Salem eventually evened up the score for the first time since the opening tip on a Chauncey Logan basket with 1:26 left in the fourth to make it 57-57.
“It was our defense. Our defense is what controls our offense,” Logan said of what led to the rally in the fourth quarter. “We were just having a good time playing basketball.”
Blacksburg’s Brian Mitchell hit one of two free throws on the Bruins’ next possession to retake the lead at 58-57 with just under a minute left.
Salem, however, had an answer when Logan, a sophomore, was fouled after collecting an offensive rebound with just 3.5 seconds left. He tied the game moments later hitting the first of two free throws, but was short on the second, which took the game to an extra period.
Logan finished the night with 17 points, but 13 of those points came in the fourth quarter, when the Spartans outscored Blacksburg 25-8.
“They sped up the game in the fourth, but we didn’t execute the way we should have,” Blacksburg coach Doug Day said. “Give Salem credit. They played a good game.”
Blacksburg (7-2, 0-2) took the lead early in the overtime at 62-61, but five straight points from Salem’s Hayden Conner with under three minutes left gave the Spartans a lead they wouldn’t lose .
The game got off to a much better start for the Bruins as they held Salem to just one field goal over the first eight minutes and built a 14-3 lead .
Freshman center Brock Vice was key in Blacksburg’s hot start as he had 10 points in the opening quarter. The 6-foot-8 freshman finished the night with a double-double, scoring 24 points and collecting 20 rebounds.
“Six-foot-eight is tough to match up with,” Garst said. “He [Vice] effects the game in so many ways.”
Salem’s poor shooting continued in the second quarter as Blacksburg took a 34-18 lead into halftime.
“Our shots just weren’t falling in the first half,” Logan said. “We just told each other at halftime to keep shooting and eventually they’d start falling.”
Along with Logan’s 17 points, Alex Blanchard finished with a team-high 21 points for Salem. Seven of Blanchard’s points came in the overtime.
