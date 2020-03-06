RADFORD — Radford’s desperate comeback attempt fell short in the Big South tournament semifinals on Friday night.
The top-seeded Highlanders lost 86-78 to No. 5 Hampton at the Demon Center. It’s the third straight year the Big South’s No. 1 seed failed to reach the tournament final.
Radford made things interesting in the final minutes by forcing turnovers with an aggressive full-court press. Leading scorer Carlik Jones hit a pair of free throws to cut what was once a 19-point deficit to 78-71 with 1:55 to go.
Jones accounted for 13 of his team’s 14 points during the stretch with six of those points coming from the free-throw line. The Big South’s player of the year fouled out to chants of “MVP” from the home fans at the Dedmon Center with 42 seconds left.
He tied a career-high with 33 points.
Hampton missed six straight free throws in the final three minutes (including the front end of two one-and-ones) trying to put the game away, but Radford came up empty-handed both times it had the ball with a chance to make it a two-possession game.
The Highlanders struggled to recover from Hampton’s 11-0 run before the first media timeout in the second half.
Hampton maintained the double-digit lead for much of the half as they shot better than 60 percent from the field with their powerful one-two punch of Jermaine Marrow and Ben Stanley leading the way.
Marrow was deadly from 3-point range, falling one short of the Big South semifinals record with six from downtown. As Radford tried to clamp down on him, he got his teammates involved and ended up dishing out a game-high 10 assists.
He set up back-to-back baskets — a layup in transition for Stanley and a 3-pointer from the corner for Davion Warren — that put Hampton up 73-57 with 6:57 to go.
Marrow set a tournament semifinals record with 36 points (Radford’s Kenny Thompson set the previous record of 35 points in 2009) and Stanley had 26. Marrow is the first player in tournament history with a 30-point, 10 assist game.
Things weren’t so bleak for Radford in the opening minutes when Jones got rolling early. He hit the game’s opening shot with a hand right in his face.
He went on to score 10 of his team’s first 12 points, which included a pair of 3-point ers.
The championship game will pit Hampton against Winthrop on Sunday at 1 p.m. Winthrop, the tourney’s No. 2 seed, advanced to the final with a 78-66 win over Gardner-Webb.
