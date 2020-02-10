BRIDGEWATER -- Spotswood swept both team titles, while Rockbridge County placed third with three winners in the girls division in the Valley District indoor track and field meet Saturday at Turner Ashby High School.
Rockbridge's girls winners were Haley Pitzer in the 55 meters (7.82 seconds), Halyana Hamilton in the high jump (5 feet) and Fa'aletupu Mulitalo in the shot put (26-5).
Rockbridge placed fifth in the boys meet.
VALLEY DISTRICT
At Turner Ashby H.S.
Boys team scores
1. Spotswood (Spot) 126, 2. Harrisonburg (Hbg) 119, 3. Broadway (Bway) 103, 4. Turner Ashby (TA) 46, 5. Rockbridge County (Rock) 40, 6. Waynesboro (Way) 22.
Boys results
55 meters -- 1. Swinehart (TA) 6.80, 2. Hamilton (Hbg) 6.90, 3. Lopez (Hbg) 6.94; 300 -- 1. Lopez (Hbg) 37.90, 2. Armentrout (Bway) 38.46, 3. Sanders (TA) 38.71; 500 -- 1. Morgan (Bway) 1:07.61, 2. Alderman (Spot) 1:08.10, 3. Wawrzyniak (Rock) 1:11.36; 1,000 -- 1. Beck (Hbg) 2:37.39, 2. McGrath (Hbg) 2:45.27, 3. Sikora (Way) 2:46.73; 1,600 -- 1. Sheahan (Spot) 4:39.01, 2. McGrath (Hbg) 4:41.61, 3. Hulleman (Hbg) 5:07.21; 3,200 -- 1. C.Amberg (Spot) 10:30.09, 2. Duncan (Spot) 10:34.44, 3. J.Amberg (Spot) 10:54.96; 55 hurdles -- 1. Valle (TA) 8.16, 2. Morris (Rock) 9.07, 3. Higgins (Rock) 9.78; 800 relay -- 1. Spotswood 1:40.13, 2. Harrisonburg 1:41.84, 3. Turner Ashby 1:43.39; 1,600 relay -- 1. Harrisonburg 3:38.59, 2. Spotswood 3:40.71, 3. Broadway 3:42.92; 3,200 relay -- 1. Harrisonburg 8:33.83, 2. Spotswood 8:52.11, 3. Rockbridge County 9:33.95; High jump -- 1. Hall (Bway) 6-4, 2. Johnson (Spot) 5-8, 3. Mackey (Spot) 5-6; Pole vault -- 1. Repko (Bway) 13-0, 2. Zelaya (Bway) 9-6, 3. Knicely (Bway) 9-0; Long jump -- 1. Armentrout (Bway) 19-7 1/4, 2. Hamilton (Hbg) 19-4, 3. Johnson (Spot) 18-5 3/4; Triple jump -- 1. Hamilton (Hbg) 39-7, 2. Ewing (Way) 38-7 1/2, 3. Meredith (Bway) 35-2 1/2; Shot put -- 1. Gery (TA) 46-9, 2. Hulse (Bway) 44-8 1/2, 3. Lawhorne (Rock) 44-0.
Girls team scores
1. Spotswood 126, 2. Turner Ashby 116, 3. Rockbridge County 98, 4. Harrisonburg 54, 5. Broadway 40, 6. Waynesboro 6.
Girls results
55 meters -- 1. Pitzer (Rock) 7.82, 2. Usachev (TA) 7.87, 3. Testa (TA) 7.93; 300 -- 1. Milby (Spot) 43.38, 2. Ryan (Bway) 45.40, 3. Testa (TA) 45.91; 500 -- 1. Ryan (Bway) 1:22.82, 2. Haskins (TA) 1:23.60, 3. Milby (Spot) 1:24.87; 1,000 -- 1. Milby (Spot) 3:27.63, 2. McKinney (Spot) 3:34.66, 3. Lamm (Spot) 3:36.84; 1,600 -- 1. Milby (Spot) 5:46.39, 2. K.Timmes (Rock) 6:21.76, 3. Rolon (Rock) 6:23.60; 3,200 -- 1. Gardner (Spot) 13:14.44, 2. K.Timmes (Rock) 3:48.46, 3. M.Timmes (Rock) 14:04.90; 55 hurdles -- 1. Beauzieux (Hbg) 10.22, 2. Sarco (Hbg) 10.27, 3. Sochacki (Hbg) 10.54; 800 relay -- 1. Turner Ashby 1:58.71, 2. Spotswood 1:59.43, 3. Rockbridge County 2:01.24; 1,600 relay -- 1. Spotswood 4:40.07, 2. Rockbridge County 4:59.42, 3. Turner Ashby 5:11.84; 3,200 relay -- 1. Spotswood 10:54.11, 2. Rockbridge County 11:27.51, 3. Turner Ashby 13:50.65; High jump -- 1. Hamilton (Rock) 5-0, 2. tie, Russell (Spot) and Milby (Spot) 4-10; Pole vault -- 1. Early (TA) 7-0, 2. Justice (Bway) 6-6.Long jump -- 1. Testa (TA) 15-8 1/2, 2. Usachev (TA) 15-7 3/4, 3. Gibson (TA) 14-7; Triple jump -- 1. Gibson (TA) 31-5, 2. Sallah (Hbg) 31-0, 3. Sochacki (Hbg) 30-10; Shot put -- 1. Mulitalo (Rock) 26-5, 2. Witmer (Bway) 21-6 1/2, 3. Sauer (TA) 21-1.
