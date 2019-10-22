HARRISONBURG -- Spotswood swept both team titles Tuesday in the Valley District cross country meet at Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Waynesboro's Sam Sikora took the boys individual race in 17 minutes, 4.1 seconds.
Spotswood's Mary Milby won the girls race in 20:22.2.
Rockbridge County's girls placed second overall, eight points behind Spotswood. Fifth-place Elizabeth McClung and eighth-place Megan Timmes had top-10 finishes for the Wildcats.
Josh Wawrzyniak placed 11th for Rockbridge's boys.
VALLEY DISTRICT
At Rockingham Co. Fairgrounds
Boys team scores
1. Spotswood (Spot) 40, 2. Harrisonburg (Hbg) 48, 3. Waynesboro (Way) 49, 4. Broadway (Bway) 115, 5. Rockbridge County (Rock) 121, 6. Turner Ashby (TA) 182.
Boys results
1. Sam Sikora (Way) 17:04.1, 2. David Beck (Hbg) 17:13.9, 3. Aidan Sheahan (Spot) 17:15.8, 4. Jacob Robeck (Way) 17:26.1, 5. Tucker McGrath (Hbg) 17:28.6, 6. Ethan Duncan (Spot) 17:31.5, 7. Adam Groves (Way) 17:40.1, 8. Jacob Amberg (Spot) 17:43.6, 9. Trevor White (Bway) 17:47.1, 10. Drew Hollar (Spot) 17:58.0, 11. Josh Wawrzyniak (Rock) 18:01.1, 12. Niranjan Aradhey (Hbg) 18:03.2, 13. William Peters (Spot) 18:03.4, 14. Hayden Kirwan (Hbg) 18:07.7, 15. Michael Hulleman (Hbg) 18:15.2
Girls team scores
1. Spotswood 54, 2. Rockbridge County 62, 3. Broadway 69, 4. Turner Ashby 76, 5. Waynesboro 108, 6. Harrisonburg 136.
Girls results
1. Mary Milby (Spot) 20:22.2, 2. Kate Kirwan (Hbg) 21:11.3, 3. Emily Rees (TA) 21:21.0, 4. Rachel Craun (TA) 21:25.5, 5. Elizabeth McClung (Rock) 21:33.2, 6. Jamie Milby (Spot) 21:33.4, 7. Mia Ryan (Bway) 21:35.8, 8. Megan Timmes (Rock) 21:36.3, 9. Jessica Showalter (Bway) 21:46.4, 10. Natalie Watts (Bway) 21:56.7, 11. Karalyn Timmes (Rock) 22:03.8, 12. Mackenzie Stevens (Way) 22:18.7, 13. Bree Mitchell (Bway) 22:31.5, 14. Grace Gardner (Spot) 22:32.7, 15. Aili Waller (Rock) 22:39.3.
