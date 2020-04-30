A pair of veteran athletic directors from high schools on opposite sides of Timesland have announced their retirements.
Rick Lollis at Rockbridge County, said that he is leaving his post and calling it a career after 36 years in education.
He said he expects a successor to be named at the school district's next board meeting.
About two hours to the southwest of Lexington, George Wythe AD Rusty Beamer, who has been at the Wytheville school for 40 years, and spent the last 20 in his current post, said on Thursday that he, too, will be retiring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.