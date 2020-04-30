A pair of veteran athletic directors from high schools on opposite sides of Timesland have announced their retirements.

Rick Lollis at Rockbridge County, said that he is leaving his post and calling it a career after 36 years in education.

He said he expects a successor to be named at the school district's next board meeting.

About two hours to the southwest of Lexington, George Wythe AD Rusty Beamer, who has been at the Wytheville school for 40 years, and spent the last 20 in his current post, said on Thursday that he, too, will be retiring.

