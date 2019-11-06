Roanoke Catholic senior Danny Connelly long ago started running away from his parents.
Al and Cathy Connelly were talented NCAA Division I athletes at Canisius University in Buffalo, but their 18-year-old son and his steady stride long ago left them in his rearview mirror.
As Danny got older and set out for training runs through the woods near his north Roanoke County home, Al and Cathy couldn't keep up the pace.
So the Connellys got Danny a running partner, a black lab named Libby.
But there was an ulterior motive for giving Danny a furry friend.
Cathy Connelly did not want her son to run alone, and not just because of the occasional bear spotted around Carvins Cove.
"What if something happened," she thought.
Yes, what if something happened?
Don't blame a mother for asking that question.
Not when she has a son like Danny.
Danny Connelly is one of the better boys high school cross country runners in Virginia.
He will represent Roanoke Catholic in the VISAA Division II state meet on Thursday in Mechanicsville. His mother will be there as the Celtics' head coach.
Five thousand meters will separate Danny from the finish line when the starter fires the gun.
The race will take roughly 16 minutes.
That is a mere heartbeat compared to how long it has taken Danny to run through all the barriers that have stood in the way of a healthy life:
Permanent loss of hearing in his right ear.
A heart rate that reached 250 beats per minute, then dropped below 40.
Tinnitus.
Vertigo.
Migraine headaches.
Insomnia.
Depression.
A head-on car crash.
So his mother asked another question:
"What do you do when your son is like that."
Danny began running competitively as a fifth-grader. By the time he had reached the eighth grade, he had covered a 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 42 seconds.
However, the day after Easter in 2015, he noticed a problem with his right ear.
"He was at a friend's house and came home. He told me he couldn't really hear," Cathy said. "It was foggy in his ear."
Doctors put Danny on decongestants. He competed an outdoor track and field meet in Lynchburg. He came home sick with vertigo.
"The next morning he woke up, and he was deaf," Cathy said.
The hearing in Danny's right ear was gone overnight.
He saw ear, nose and throat specialists and was given shots in his eardrum.
He developed migraine headaches. His dizzying bouts with vertigo grew worse.
Trips to the University of Virginia Medical Center ensued. More doctors were consulted.
The cause of Danny's ear trouble was unknown.
"Finally they just said, 'Idiopathic,' Cathy said. "There was no reason for knowing why he went deaf in that ear.
For a time, Danny's personality remained intact. While his mother said she was "crying, bawling my eyes out," Danny joked his way through audiology tests.
"I said there were three words I couldn't hear out of either ear," he said. "It was 'Clean your room.' "
Soon enough, that room would be in a hospital.
n n n
Danny's freshman year of cross country in the fall of 2016 began with a sprained ankle during a meet at Giles High School.
Later that year he felt chest pains during the Virginia Independent Conference meet.
During a family camping trip, he was playing a game of cornhole when his heart began pounding hard enough to bruise his chest.
He started wearing a wrist monitor to record his heartbeat.
One day at school, the numbers were shocking.
"it was 260 [beats per minute]." he said.
"I felt like there was something between me and my body. I could touch my finger and it would feel like someone else was touching my finger."
Danny's heartbeat, normally lower than average, also dropped to dangerously low levels on other occasions.
"There was a time when I was in class and it dropped so low that I forgot the entire class," he said. "I went in the next day and tried to hand in old homework. [The teacher] said, 'I checked this yesterday.' I was genuinely confused because I didn't know what day it was."
Doctors first thought Danny had a condition called spontaneous ventricular tachycardia.
Ultimately it was determined that two lines running electrical impulses to his heart had split during a growth spurt and one of them was tripping up his normal heart rate.
On Dec. 16, 2016, doctors at UVa performed a four-hour operation called a heart ablation, requiring two catheters running through his neck and three through his groin.
The outpatient procedure was a success. Danny left UVa in a wheelchair.
"When they told me I wasn't allowed to walk out of the hospital," he said, "that was a hit to my pride."
While Danny's heart rate stabilized, he still struggled with bouts of vertigo and ringing in his ears that prevented him from sleeping.
Some nights he would rise from bed, turn on his computer and work on a research paper until one of his Roanoke Catholic teachers monitoring the school's network informed Danny's mother that he had been on line at 2 or 3 a.m.
"When I tried to go to sleep I'd close my eyes and start counting sheep, but the problem was the ringing, the tinnitus, always kept me up," he said.
"After about an hour, I'd say "I might as well productive if I'm going to be up.' "
Danny had legitimate concerns about his hearing that prevented him from sleeping.
"What if I wake up the next day and I can't hear out of the other ear?" he kept thinking. "That would change my entire life."
He tried a hearing aid, but it did not work well because of the tinnitus. Libby, the black lab, even curled up on Danny's stomach when she sensed he needed comfort.
"We were dealing with lots of depression and anxiety over everything that was going on," his mother said.
The family considered acupuncture and other alternatives before sleeping pills helped Danny break the bad cycle.
By the end of his 2018 track season, his mother saw vast improvement.
"He was excited about things," she said. "He was becoming more social. School was getting better. He was sleeping normal hours like a teenage boy should. Then I started seeing his confidence coming back."
Danny said he was not fully ready for his junior season of cross country in 2018.
"I was still forcing myself to realize that I'm OK," he said.
Connelly placed third in the 2018 Division II state cross country meet and was the runner-up to Princeton recruit Danny O'Brien of Virginia Episcopal in the 1,600 in the VIS track meet in May.
The track meet came two months after he and his father, younger sister and younger brother were on their way to church when they were hit head on by another car.
"I burned part of my leg when the airbag shot out at my feet," he said.
Considering Danny's other travails, the crash was a minor speed bump.
He opened the 2019 cross country season by outrunning 2018 Timesland cross country runner of the year Dylan May of Parry McCluer at the Giles Invitational with a three-mile time of 15:42.73.
Thursday, he will lead Roanoke Catholic's team in the state meet where he will chase after the elusive O'Brien.
He will carry a different attitude this time.
"My mental game for the past two to three years hasn't been strong," he said. "I was there, but I was fighting all the other problems I was going through.
"My senior year, the way I see it is, 'I'm fine. There is nothing holding me back. My heart's fine.' I have nothing to lose. I only have things to gain.' Before, my dad would say I would get a sign of defeat on my face. This year it was just sheer determination."
Connelly is considering accepting an offer to run at VMI.
It is unlikely Connelly will regain the hearing in his right ear. He is not sure he wants it back, even though it would prevent a career in the military.
"In a strange sort of way, I'd kind of miss it," he said. "It's kind of helped me build character.
"If they find some way to give me back my hearing, I don't necessarily know that I'd want to. It's helped make me who I am."
