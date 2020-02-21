Two valued assets for the high school basketball postseason are firepower and depth.
William Fleming had both Friday night, which is one of the main reasons the Colonels were able to get past stubborn Harrisonburg 74-57 in the Region 5D opener.
Seven players scored including three in double figures, 10 3s were drilled, and Fleming was able to overcome the absence of its two top scoring threats at a critical stage of the second half to proceed to Tuesday’s semifinals against the Brooke Point-Albemarle winner.
The Blue Streaks (16-8) stayed on task until the Colonels (19-3) pulled away in the second half. In so doing, the Colonels won their 15th straight game.
“We were consistent throughout the game,” Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. “There were a couple of moments there when we did not play well, but for the most part, we were consistent and I was pleased by that.”
Harrisonburg saw its season end in the opening round at Fleming for the second year in a row. The Streaks did their best to avoid that fate with a strong third quarter in which the y buried 10 of 13 floor shots while scoring 24 points. The problem was, the resourceful Colonels matched the opponent’s scoring total for the quarter despite having Donovan St. Juste and Dashaun Grogan seated on the bench with eight fouls between them.
Grogan would eventually foul out with 22 points and four of his team’s 10 treys.
“Our guys held the fort down until they were able to get back in the ballgame,” Hardy said.
Harrisonburg coach Don Burgess was disappointed that the Streaks could not exploit the situation to their advantage.
“We knew that [St. Juste] was putting up big numbers, but it was some of those other guys who are so athletic and quick,” Burgess said. “When they stretched the defense, they were able to get to the paint some.”
That’s why Harrisonburg could not take advantage of one of its primary strengths.
“We’ve been hanging our hats on our defense,” Burgess said. “One of the main things about being a good defensive team is being able to score and making the other team take the ball out of bounds so you can get back and set up your defense. Tonight, when our shots were not falling, we were in retreat defense.
“Against as athletic and talented a team as they have, you cannot be in retreat defense all the time.”
St. Juste drilled three triples and converted an alley-oop dunk that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. He returned from being parked on the bench to finish the evening with 25 points.
Christian Goode had 10 points, two 3s, three blocked shots, and five rebounds for the winners. The team needed that kind of leadership.
“When our bench players stepped up the way they did, they proved that we can depend on anybody whenever we needed them,” Goode said.
Harrisonburg got 12 points from Claudeson Tacy and 10 from Jaziel Mensah, while Jazen Walker and Tre Butler combined for 17 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.