Patrick Henry needs a catchy nickname for its defense. The Terminators or the Suffocators — something that connotes the tenacity the Patriots display when the opposition has the ball. Whatever stifling moniker the Patriots choose, they can look back to their 46-33 win over Mountain View in the Region 5D quarterfinals as a debut.
Specifically halftime, when the call was made to step up and take charge of a game that had been controlled by Mountian View.
Trailing by five at the break after scoring only 17 points in the first two quarters, the Patriots allowed the Wildcats to score exactly two field goals in the second half.
The first was a 3-pointer over the defense exactly five minutes into the third quarter and the final bucket was a driving lay-up with just over two minutes left in the game.
“We had to step it up, keep fighting, play hard get rebounds, outlet and go,” said junior guard Jamontae Smith. “We had to start playing and do what we normally do.”
PH held the Wildcats to 12.5% shooting in the second half (2 of 16).
Mountain View wanted to slow the pace of play, limit possessions and hope to stay close to the Patriots (19-4). That plan worked to perfection early as PH was out of sync offensively.
The Wildcats led by eight in the final minute of the second quarter, holding for the last shot and a chance to go ahead by 10 at the break.
A shot with 5 seconds to go rimmed out. Jalen Cook grabbed the defensive rebound and sent an outlet pass to Smith who drove in for a lay-up and was fouled with 0.2 seconds to go. He completed the 3-point play to cut the PH deficit to 5. Smith led all scorers with 15 points.
“That was a huge play,” said Patriots coach Jack Esworthy.
The PH offense likes to run but the late hoop was only the second score in transition.
Mountain View coach Kevin Brown said the Wildcats (8-15) were overmatched.
“Our only chance was to slow down the game,” Brown said. “It worked for a half. The name of the game is you got to put the ball in the basket and we didn’t do that in the second half. They stepped up their defense.”
The Patriots opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run with a stickback by Jalen Crump, a steal by Alex Faulkner who found Smith breaking to the hoop, a trey by Ford Beasley and a put-back by Cook.
Andrew Pitts, who led Mountain View with 14 points, broke the Patriots’ run of 13 straight with a pair of free throws, but by then PH had the lead.
When PH led by eight in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were willing to stay back in a 1-3-1 zone and let time tick away. Cook held the ball unchallenged for just over a minute.
“They had a good game plan,” Esworthy said. “In the first half we played right into it. When we were up by eight I guess they figured it was better than us being up by 14 or 16, so they would shorten the game and try to stay within eight for the last three minutes, hope we would miss free throws.”
PH missed only one free throw but shot only three, opting to pull the Mountain View defense away from the basket then send a backdoor pass into the lane.
Crump found Faulkner for an easy lay-up, then Smith cut through an opening for a driving lay-up. The last basket of the game came when it was Faulkner feeding Cook for an easy deuce. Cook finished with 10 points.
As the top seed in Region 5D, the Patriots stay home for remaining regional games. They will host North Stafford on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in a game that awards a berth in the state tournament to the winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.