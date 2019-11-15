Never mind the politics, but Northside took a socialistic approach to its Region 3D high school football opener with guest Abingdon on Friday night.
“We wanted to spread things around,” Vikings coach Scott Fisher said.
Wealth distribution was an effective strategy as seven offensive players advanced the football in Northside’s 48-28 victory over the Falcons.
That earned a date with Magna Vista in the second round. Magna Vista eliminated Bassett in its playoff opener.
Christian Fisher shook off some uncomfortable digestive issues in the first half to account for 140 all-purpose yards, 132 on the ground, and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback Sidney Webb had 193 yards total offense and a pair of scoring passes, and Isaac Earls had what his coach called a “career day” with seven receptions and an interception as the Vikings steadily pulled away from the Falcons .
Abingdon, which led 7-0 and later in the second quarter tied the score 14-14, could not sustain an advantage.
The biggest issue for the Falcons (5-6)?
“Speed,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Our guys played extremely hard and battled, but they got outran a few times.”
The most effective Falcon was running back Malique Hounshell, who rushed for 147 yards and a pair of TDs. His first score, a 40-yard run, gave his team the early 7-0 edge.
“Malique has come on in the second half of the season and really ran the ball well,” Amburgey said. “He finished some runs tonight and our line gave him some great blocking.”
Northside’s offensive front was similarly impressive, clearing the way for Fisher, who had scoring sprints of 60 and 28 yards. The line also helped Webb by giving him time to both pass and run .
Webb opened his team’s scoring with an 18-yard run.
“Practice was cold this week, so I used that time to get used to it because I knew it was going to be cold tonight,” Webb said.
Webb was responsible for no turnovers while contributing scoring strikes of 6 and 14 yards to tight end Zach Horton. The quarterback certainly impressed the opposing coach.
“For a freshman, he’s phenomenal,” Amburgey said.
Webb’s throwing helped Horton shine twice in the end zone, but nobody was better at the receiving end than Earls.
“Sidney was dealing,” said Earls, whose late pickoff deprived the Falcons of their last good chance to score.
Quentin Slash had yet another of the explosive plays for Northside (8-3), the No. 2 seed in the region. Slash took an end around all the way for a 50-yard TD.
“I feel like once we go to one receiver, they’ll try to key on him,” Webb said. “That just opens it up for everybody else.”
Webb has been his team’s starter at quarterback from the first game on.
“Our goal was to spread the ball around and he did that,” Fisher said.
