DUBLIN — The scoreboard at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium may have been malfunctioning throughout the evening, but the Cougars’ defense was running on all cylinders Friday night.
Pulaski County held Blacksburg to 143 total yards of offense and forced a late turnover that sealed a 17-14 win for the Cougars in a first-round Region 4D matchup.
With the win, Pulaski County (9-2) advanced to next Friday’s regional semifinal in Lynchburg against No. 2 seed E.C. Glass. Meanwhile, Blacksburg (6-5) saw its season come to an end.
Blacksburg did have a chance to take the lead in the later stages of the contest when Pulaski County running back Keyontae Kennedy could not handle an option pitch from quarterback A.J. McCloud late in the fourth quarter. The Bruins’ defense recovered the loose ball at the Pulaski County 41.
Like it has done all season with the game on the line, the Pulaski County defense stepped up. On a third-and-13 play from the Pulaski County 32, Blacksburg quarterback Luke Goforth was sacked by Cougar linebacker Austin Gallimore for an 8-yard loss.
Out of field goal range, the Bruins went for it on a fourth-and-21. On an attempted double reverse, Blacksburg running back Parker Epperley was not able to get the ball to receiver Karim Mohamed as Pulaski’s defense got penetration into the backfield and forced a fumble with just 1:42 left to wrap up the contest.
“They’re defense is the best we’ve played this year, bar none,” Blacksburg coach Eddie Sloss said.
The Cougars came into Friday night’s postseason opener giving up just 98 total points in their 10 regular-season games.
The Pulaski County defense, however, didn’t have to do much in the first half as the Cougars dominated the time of possession over the first two quarters.
On three first-half scoring drives, the Cougars had possession of the football for nearly 19 minutes while building a 17-7 halftime lead.
The Cougars set the tone on their opening drive, moving 65 yards in 14 plays over 7 minutes and 50 seconds. McCloud capped the drive when he kept the ball on an option play and juked a Bruins defender while scoring on a 4-yard TD run to make it 7-0 at the 1:38 mark of the first quarter.
“It was me and him one-on-one [on the touchdown],” McCloud said. “We just came in and knew that we had to pound them in the mouth.”
Blacksburg’s defense, though, stepped up in the second half, holding the Cougars scoreless while limiting Pulaski County to just three first downs.
“We did a good job in the first half, but they made some adjustments defensively,” Pulaski County coach Stephen James said. “We couldn’t get to the second level.”
On Blacksburg’s first possession of the second half, the Bruins made it a one-possession game when Goforth connected with Mohamed on their second touchdown hookup of the night from 13 yards out to make it 17-14 with 4:36 left in the third quarter. That was as close as the Bruins would get.
Both teams also had to deal with a malfunctioning scoreboard clock that eventually was turned off for good early in the second half. Both the game time and time on the play clock were kept on the field by the officials for the rest of night.
“That was bad,” James said of the scoreboard issues. “It made it hard trying to manage the game.”
