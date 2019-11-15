Hidden Valley’s regular participation in the postseason would be the envy of many football teams.
A lengthy playoff run has been another matter.
“When was the last time we won a game?” Titans coach Scott Weaver said Friday night after a 39-21 victory over Christiansburg in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs. “I don’t even know.”
He started counting backward and came up with 2013.
“We expect to win,” Weaver said, “and to win in the playoffs. For a school as young as we are — 15 or 16 years, whatever it is — we’ve been in a state semi and a state quarter. We’ve been in some big ballgames, and we expect to win.”
Hidden Valley (7-4) spotted Christiansburg (5-6) a first-quarter touchdown and then proceeded to score the next 32 points.
“If we could just, at the beginning of a game, get out of our own way, we’d be OK,” Weaver said, “but I think our kids responded after spotting them seven. We just played really physical.”
The Titans had beaten the Demons 37-24 on Oct. 18 in Christiansburg.
“Obviously, winning the game was goal No. 1,” said coach Alex Wilkens of the task facing his team Friday. “We made a few adjustments [from the first meeting] that we felt would put us in a good position defensively.
“We just didn’t get it done tonight. They were the more physical football team. They’re very balanced. They can run the football; they can throw the football. You have to be ready for both on any play. I know that sounds like common sense.”
Hidden Valley senior quarterback Grayson Carroll was almost flawless, completing 16 of 27 passes for 260 yards.
“Grayson Carroll is really, really good,” Weaver said. “When he’s in rhythm and in sync with our receivers, he’s really fun to watch. He’s over 2,000 [passing yards] for the year now.”
Carroll said, “We know how long it’s been [at Hidden Valley] since we’ve won a playoff game, but this year we knew we had what it takes. I think we’ve got a good shot to go far this year.”
