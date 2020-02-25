DALEVILLE — The Lord Botetourt boys had a week and a half to prepare for their first regional game.
They did not fritter that time away.
Running their defensive game plan to near perfection, the Cavaliers built a 10-point halftime lead and defeated visiting Carroll County 57-46 on Tuesday in the Region 3D quarterfinals.
The Botetourt boys joined their girls team — 44-27 winners over William Byrd earlier in the night — in advancing to the semifinals. The boys face top-seeded Cave Spring at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hidden Valley High School, while the Cavaliers girls host Magna Vista at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The challenge for the LB boys (14-11) will to perform as well on a 48-hour turnaround as they did following their lengthy break. They hassled Carroll County (12-10) into 22 turnovers overall and surrendered only 19 points in the first half.
“We had been studying their plays the whole past week, so I think we just knew what was coming and how to defend it,” said Botetourt forward Kyle Arnholt, who scored 12 points. “They had a lot of plays setting back screens, trying to get people sleeping. We knew when it was coming. We were able to jump it and stay out of sticky situations.”
Tanner Selkirk scored a team-high 13 points for Botetourt and was heavily involved in the game’s key sequence at the end of the first half.
With just seconds remaining, Botetourt got a steal and Selkirk converted a three-point play to expand the lead to 29-19. It was Selkirk’s second three-point play in his team’s last three possessions of the half.
“He’s very aggressive,” Botetourt coach Andrew Hart said of Selkirk. “He does a great job attacking the basket. He can really get after it on the offensive glass, too. … He’s a tough kid. He’s very athletic and drives it well. He’s been a big producer for us this season.”
Botetourt held Carroll County at arm’s length for most of the second half. The closest Carroll County got was on its first possession of the fourth quarter, when Jackson Hull scored on a putback for two of his game-high 17 points. That trimmed Botetourt’s lead to 40-34.
But Owen Prince drove the lane and scored on the ensuing possession to press the lead back to eight.
Prince finished with 12 points for Botetourt, which fully understands the challenge ahead with Cave Spring.
“It’s a tall task,” Hart said. “Luckily we’ve played them three times, so it’s nothing foreign to the kids or new to the kids. We’re just going to have to buckle down on defense tomorrow in practice and figure out a way to slow them down a little bit, hopefully take them into the fourth quarter and give them a good game.”
LB girls sluggish in win
The No. 2-seeded Botetourt girls (21-3) had a slightly more decisive victory than their male counterparts but were far less pleased. Seventh-seeded Byrd (10-15) scored the first six points of the game.
Despite scoring the next 11 points to take control, the Cavaliers never hit the higher gear that’s been familiar to them all season.
“We played sloppy, slow and low-energy,” Botetourt coach Renee Favaro said. “But what I told them is it’s out of our system. That’s my hope, and now we can move forward. There’s always room to improve. I didn’t really like our energy and getting the ball into the post. We’ve got to do a better job moving forward, and we will. Just one of those games.”
Senior forward Miette Veldman supplied 20 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists for the hosts. She, too, was a bit perplexed at the slow start.
“The weird thing is, we had such a good practice yesterday,” Veldman said. “I don’t know. Something was off. If anything, maybe we were trying too hard. Sometimes we think too much and we need to calm down and get back to what we know.”
Sophis Chrisley led Byrd with 11 points. Grace Taylor’s eight points made her the second-leading scorer for Botetourt, which will look for a more fluid effort against the Warriors on Thursday.
“One thing is definitely moving the ball,” Veldman said. “When we’re playing really well, teamwork will stick out. You’ll be like, ‘Wow. This team works so well together.’ Everyone’s scoring. Everyone’s shooting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.