The Roanoke Times annual report of the state’s best high school football players:
1. Chris Tyree
5-10, 179, RB, Thomas Dale (Chester), Signed with Notre Dame
2. Antoine Sampah
6-2, 220, LB, Woodbridge, Signed with LSU
3. Malcolm Greene
5-10, 180, DB, Highland Springs, Signed with Clemson
4. KeAndre Lambert
6-1, 180, WR, Maury (Norfolk), Signed with Penn State
5. Antwaun Powell
6-3, 244, DE, Indian River, (Chesapeake), Signed with Florida
6. Jimmy Christ ........ 6-7 ........ 300 ........ OT ........ Dominion (Sterling) ........ Signed with Penn State
7. Joseph Johnson........ 6-2 ........ 170 ........ DB ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Signed with Penn State
8. Ethan West ........ 6-4 ........ 235 ........ LB ........ Cosby (Midlothian) ........ Signed with UNC
9. Keontae Jenkins........ 5-10 ...... 160........ DB ........ Catholic (Va. Beach)........ Signed with TCU
10. Reuben Adams Jr. ........ 6-3 ........ 320........ OL ........ Woodbridge ........ Signed with Kentucky
11. Altrique Barlow ........ 6-3 ........ 360........ OL ........ Cox (Va. Beach) ........ Signed with TCU
12. Elijah Gaines ........ 6-2 ........ 185 ........ DB ........ Episcopal (Alexandria) ........ Signed with UVa
13. Tyler Warren ........ 6-6 ........ 235 ........ ATH ........ Atlee (Mechanicsville) ........ Signed with Penn State
14. Nehki Meredith ........ 5-10 ........ 178 ........ DB ........ Catholic (Va. Beach) ........ Signed with N.C. State
15. Vershon Lee ........ 6-3 ........ 300 ........ OL ........ Freedom (Woodbridge) ........ Signed with S. Carolina
16. James Pogorelc ........ 6-7 ........ 270 ........ OL ........ Chantilly ........ Uncommitted
17. Matt Hibner ........ 6-4 ........ 228 ........ TE ........ Lake Braddock (Burke) ........ Signed with Michigan
18. Mitch Griffis ........ 5-11 ........ 190 ........ QB ........ Broad Run (Ashburn) ........ Signed with Wake Forest
19. Lakeem Rudolph ........ 6-4 ........ 202 ........ WR ........ Green Run (Va. Beach) ........ Signed with Va. Tech
20. Noah Kim ........ 6-2 ........ 180 ........ QB ........ Westfield (Centreville) ........ Signed with Michigan State
21. Trey Boll ........ 6-4 ........ 215 ........ TE ........ Collegiate (Richmond) ........ Signed with Wake Forest
22. ZaeWuan Baines ........ 6-2 ........ 180 ........ WR ........ North Cross (Roanoke) ........ Signed with Temple
23. Tim Baldwin ........ 6-0 ........ 210 ........ RB ........ Broad Run (Ashburn) ........ Signed with Indiana
24. Ben Cox ........ 6-6 ........ 280 ........ OL-DL ........ Radford ........ Committed to Vanderbilt
25. Nigel Williams ........ 6-0 ........ 185 ........ CB ........ Collegiate (Richmond) ........ Signed with Northwestern
26. Robert Longerbeam ........ 6-0 ........ 160 ........ ATH ........ T.C. Williams (Alexandria) ........ Signed with Rutgers
27. Keenan Cupit ........ 6-2 ........ 225 ........ LB ........ Jefferson Forest (Forest) ........ Signed with UCF
28. David Laney ........ 6-0 ........ 180 ........ DB ........ Highland Springs ........ Signed with ECU
29. Malcolm Britt ........ 6-0 ........ 207 ........ LB ........ Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) ........ Signed with ODU
30. Gage Bassham ........ 6-5 ........ 315 ........ OL ........ Lord Botetourt (Daleville) ........ Signed with Liberty
31. Kaelon Black ........ 5-10 ........ 195 ........ RB ........ Salem (Va. Beach) ........ Signed with JMU
32. Javon Swinton ........ 6-2 ........ 170 ........ DB ........ North Stafford ........ Signed with Indiana
33. Brendan Heatherman ........ 6-4 ........ 254 ........ TE ........ Mountain View (Stafford) ........ Signed with UConn
34. C.J. Beasley ........ 5-10 ........ 175 ........ RB ........ Maury (Norfolk) ........ Signed with Coastal Carolina
35. Walt Stribling ........ 6-6 ........ 310 ........ OL ........ Fluvanna Co. (Palmyra) ........ Signed with ECU
36. Tyler Savage ........ 6-3 ........ 190....... WR ........ John Champe (Aldie) ........ Signed with East Carolina
37. Jay Burrell ........ 6-1 ........ 250 ........ DL ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Committed to Marshall
38. Isaiah Stephens ........ 6-3 ........ 185 ........ LB ........ Lord Botetourt ........ Signed with Coastal Carolina
39. D’Anta Johnson ........ 6-2 ........ 265 ........ DT ........ Dinwiddie ........ Signed with ECU
40. Tyler Negron ........ 6-3 ........ 275 ........ DE ........ Nokesville ........ Signed with JMU
41. Jacob Saffold ........ 5-8 ........ 170 ........ RB ........ Norfolk Academy ........ Committed to Yale
42. Suirad Ware ........ 6-0 ........ 280 ........ DT ........ Highland Springs (Richmond) ........ Signed with ECU
43. Louis Taylor III ........ 6-1 ........ 180 ........ DB ........ Magna Vista (Martinsville) ........ Signed with Liberty
44. Chase Hart ........ 6-2 ........ 195 ........ QB ........ Strasburg ........ Signed with W&M
45. Daytione Smith ........ 5-11 ........ 160 ........ DB ........ Highland Springs ........ Signed with Marshall
46. Gabe Foster ........ 6-1 ........ 220 ........ LB ........ Deep Creek (Chesapeake) ........ Signed with Liberty
47. C.J. Jackson ........ 5-10 ........ 190 ........ RB ........ Hermitage (Richmond) ........ Committed to JMU
48. Taurus Jones ........ 6-1 ........ 210 ........ LB ........ Norcom (Portsmouth) ........ Committed to JMU
49. Jasiah Williams ........ 5-11 ........ 170 ........ WR ........ Thomas Dale (Petersburg) ........ Signed with Richmond
50. Holden Ayers ........ 6-3 ........ 280 ........ OL ........ E.C. Glass (Amherst) ........ Signed with Richmond
51. Noah Robinson ........ 6-3 ........ 190 ........ WR ........ Louisa County (Mineral) ........ Signed with ODU
52. Zion Dayne ........ 6-3 ........ 240 ........ DE ........ South County (Lorton) ........ Committed to Yale
53. Isaiah Stephens ........ 6-3 ........ 185 ........ LB ........ Lord Botetourt ........ Signed with Coastal Carolina
54. Javon Swinton ........ 6-1 ........ 160 ........ RB ........ North Stafford ........ Uncommitted
55. Kelly Mitchell ........ 6-3 ........ 230 ........ TE ........ Hidden Valley (Roanoke) ........ Signed with JMU
56. Darian Varner ........ 6-1 ........ 250 ........ DT ........ Maury ........ (Norfolk) ........ Signed with Temple
57. Jeremy Singleton ........ 6-4 ........ 290 ........ OL ........ Trinity Episcopal (Richmond) ........ Signed with Richmond
58. Tevon Hurt ........ 6-3 ........ 230 ........ LB ........ Appomattox ........ Signed with Old Dominion
59. Max Ahiakpo ........ 6-3 ........ 185 ........ DB ........ Westfield (Chantilly) ........ Uncommitted
60. Garrett Williams ........ 5-10 ........ 190 ........ DB ........ King’s Fork (Suffolk) ........ Signed with Temple
61. Tyler Stephens ........ 6-5 ........ 295 ........ OL ........ Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach) ........ Signed with JMU
62. Jared Cole ........ 5-10 ........ 185 ........ RB ........ Stone Bridge (Ashburn) ........ Signed with UMass
63. Devin Lardge ........ 5-10 ........ 200 ........ RB ........ Stafford (Fredericksburg) ........ Committed to Army
64. Deaquan Nichols ........ 6-1 ........ 175 ........ ATH ........ William Fleming (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted
65. Amorie Morrison ........ 6-4 ........ 235 ........ DE ........ Salem (Va. Beach) ........ Signed with ODU
66. Mikail Kamara ........ 6-1 ........ 235 ........ DE ........ Stone Bridge (Ashburn) ........ Signed with JMU
67. Devin Lester ........ 5-11 ........ 175 ........ DB ........ Graham (Bluefield) ........ Signed with ODU
68. Jamal Mensah ........ 5-11 ........ 185 ........ DB ........ Episcopal (Alexandria) ........ Committed to Army
69. Tyler Savage ........ 6-3 ........ 200 ........ WR ........ John Champe (Aldie) ........ Committed to ECU
70. Devin Lester ........ 5-11 ........ 175 ........ QB ........ Graham (Bluefield) ........ Signed with ODU
71. Antwane Wells ........ 6-1 ........ 195 ........ WR ........ Fork Union ........ Committed to JMU
72. Devon McCray ........ 6-0 ........ 180 ........ DB ........ Goochland ........ Signed with Richmond
73. Jack Hall ........ 6-2 ........ 280 ........ DL ........ Benedictine (Midlothian) ........ Signed with Delaware
74. Charles Grant ........ 6-4 ........ 240 ........ OL ........ Churchland (Portsmouth) ........ Signed with W&M
75. J.T. Mayo ........ 5-11 ........ 180 ........ ATH ........ West Potomac (Alexandria) ........ Signed with W&M
76. Tyler Rose ........ 6-1 ........ 190 ........ WR ........ Liberty Christian (Lynchburg) ........ Signed with W&M
77. Colby Street ........ 6-0 ........ 190 ........ LB ........ Glenvar (Salem) ........ Uncommitted
78. Antwane Wells ........ 6-1 ........ 195 ........ WR ........ Fork Union ........ Signed with JMU
79. Darian Varner ........ 6-2 ........ 250 ........ DT ........ Maury (Norfolk) ........ Committed to Temple
80. Omega Williams ........ 6-6 ........ 238 ........ OL ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Uncommitted
81. Azaiyah Roberts ........ 6-4 ........ 230 ........ QB ........ Princess Anne (Va. Beach) ........ Uncommitted
82. Jalen Cook ........ 6-1 ........ 205 ........ RB ........ Patrick Henry (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted
83. Brian Trent ........ 6-2 ........ 185 ........ DB ........ Heritage (Lynchburg) ........ Uncommitted
84. Lamareon James ........ 5-10 ........ 170 ........ ATH ........ Indian River (Chesapeake) ........ Uncommitted
85. Grant Wilson ........ 6-3 ........ 205 ........ QB ........ Yorktown (Arlington) ........ Uncommitted
86. Devin McCray ........ 6-0 ........ 165 ........ DB ........ Goochland ........ Uncommitted
87. Kevin Dameron ........ 6-1 ........ 260 ........ DT ........ Essex ........ Signed with ODU
88. Ethan Blank ........ 6-3 ........ 313 ........ OL ........ Northside (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted
89. Will Reid ........ 6-4 ........ 280 ........ OL ........ Douglas Freeman (Richmond) ........ Signed with VMI
90. Christian Dunn ........ 6-3 ........ 215 ........ LB ........ Benedictine (Richmond) ........ Committed to VMI
91. Bobby Pinello ........ 6-0 ........ 225 ........ LB ........ Salem....... Uncommitted
92. Sam Cosnotti ........ 6-3 ........ 295 ........ OL ........ Salem................. Uncommitted
93. Evan Eller 6-0 ........ 210 ........ DB ........ Lord Botetourt ........ Uncommitted
94. Grayson Carroll ........ 6-3 ........ 178 ........ QB ........ Hidden Valley (Roanoke) Uncommitted
95. Isaiah Persinger ........ 5-11 ........ 178 ........ RB ........ Salem...... Uncommitted
96 Khalil Miller ........ 6-3 ........ 235 ........ DE ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Committed to Army
97. Silas Fitzgerald ........ 6-4 ........ 293 ........ OL ........ Hidden Valley (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted
98. Justice Ellison ........ 5-10 ........ 190 ........ WR ........ Flint Hill (Oakton) ........ Committed to Army
99. Evan Robinson ........ 6-1 ........ 295 ........ DT ........ Highland Springs ........ Signed with VMI
100. Saequan Bannister ........ 5-10 ........ 165 ........ DB ........ William Fleming ........ Uncommitted
TOP JUNIORS:
1. Tony Grimes ........ 6-1 ........ 180 ........ DB ........ Princess Anne (Va. Beach) ........ Uncommitted
2. TreVeyon Henderson ........ 5-11 ........ 185 ........ RB ........ Hopewell ........ Uncommitted
3. Naquan Brown ........ 6-3 ........ 200 ........ DE ........ Ocean Lakes (Va. Beach) ........ Uncommitted
4. Kevin Gilliam Jr. ........ 6-3 ........ 245 ........ DE ........ Highland Springs ........ Uncommitted
5. Tristan Leigh ........ 6-5 ........ 275 ........ OL ........ Robinson (Fairfax) ........ Uncommitted
6. Tyleik Williams ........ 6-3 ........ 300 ........ DL ........ Stonewall Jackson (Manassas) ........ Uncommitted
7. Malcolm Johnson ........ 6-1 ........ 180 ........ WR ........ St. Stephen’s (Alexandria) ........ Uncommitted
8. Bryce Steele ........ 6-1 ........ 195 ........ LB ........ Episcopal (Alexandria) ........ Uncommitted
9. Nate Evans ........ 6-1 ........ 174 ........ DB ........ Cox (Va. Beach) ........ Committed to Tennessee
10. Jay Woolfolk ........ 6-1 ........ 180 ........ QB ........ Benedictine (Richmond) ........ Committed to UVa
11. Logan Taylor ........ 6-4 ........ 290 ........ OL ........ Episcopal (Alexandria) ........ Uncommitted
12. Colston Powers ........ 6-4 ........ 285 ........ OT ........ Lord Botetourt (Daleville) ........ Uncommitted
13. Trenton Adkins ........ 6-1 ........ 195 ........ RB ........ Ridgeview ........ (Clintwood) ........ Uncommitted
14. James Gillespie ........ 6-2 ........ 280 ........ DE Woodbridge ........ Uncommitted
15. Hunter Rice ........ 6-0 ........ 220 ........ RB ........ Lord Botetourt (Daleville) ........ Uncommitted
16. Bryce Carter ........ 6-3 ........ 240 ........ DE ........ Thomas Dale (Chester) ........ Uncommitted
17. Rodney Hammond ........ 5-10 ........ 185 ........ DB ........ B.T. Washington (Norfolk) ........ Committed to Pittsburgh
18. Eric McDaniels ........ 6-0 ........ 255 ........ RB ........ Henrico (Richmond) ........ Uncommitted
19. Malik Newton ........ 5-11 ........ 215 ........ RB ........ Lake Taylor (Norfolk) ........ Uncommitted
20. Zemarion Harrell ........ 6-1 ........ 220 ........ LB ........ Salem (Va. Beach) ........ Uncommitted
21. Zach Horton ........ 6-3 ........ 225 ........ DE ........ Northside (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted
22. Thailand Baldwin ........ 6-0 ........ 163 ........ ATH ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Uncommitted
23. Trevyon Green ........ 6-7 ........ 380 ........ OT ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Uncommitted
24. Kevin Gilliam ........ 6-3 ........ 245 ........ DT ........ Highland Springs ........ Uncommitted
25. Matt Strong ........ 6-0 ........ 184 ........ DB ........ Hidden Valley (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted
