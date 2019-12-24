The Roanoke Times annual report of the state’s best high school football players:

1. Chris Tyree

5-10, 179, RB, Thomas Dale (Chester), Signed with Notre Dame

2. Antoine Sampah

6-2, 220, LB, Woodbridge, Signed with LSU

3. Malcolm Greene

5-10, 180, DB, Highland Springs, Signed with Clemson

4. KeAndre Lambert

6-1, 180, WR, Maury (Norfolk), Signed with Penn State

5. Antwaun Powell

6-3, 244, DE, Indian River, (Chesapeake), Signed with Florida

6. Jimmy Christ ........ 6-7 ........  300 ........  OT ........  Dominion (Sterling) ........ Signed with Penn State

7. Joseph Johnson........  6-2 ........ 170 ........ DB ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Signed with Penn State

8. Ethan West ........ 6-4 ........ 235 ........ LB ........ Cosby (Midlothian) ........ Signed with UNC

9. Keontae Jenkins........  5-10 ......  160........  DB  ........ Catholic (Va. Beach)........  Signed with TCU

10. Reuben Adams Jr. ........ 6-3 ........  320........  OL ........  Woodbridge ........ Signed with Kentucky

11. Altrique Barlow ........  6-3 ........ 360........  OL ........ Cox (Va. Beach) ........ Signed with TCU

12. Elijah Gaines ........  6-2 ........ 185 ........ DB ........ Episcopal (Alexandria) ........ Signed with UVa

13. Tyler Warren ........ 6-6 ........ 235 ........ ATH ........ Atlee (Mechanicsville) ........ Signed with Penn State

14. Nehki Meredith ........ 5-10 ........ 178 ........ DB ........ Catholic (Va. Beach) ........ Signed with N.C. State

15. Vershon Lee ........ 6-3 ........ 300 ........ OL ........ Freedom (Woodbridge) ........ Signed with S. Carolina

16. James Pogorelc ........ 6-7 ........ 270 ........ OL ........ Chantilly ........ Uncommitted

17. Matt Hibner ........ 6-4 ........ 228 ........ TE ........ Lake Braddock (Burke) ........ Signed with Michigan

18. Mitch Griffis ........ 5-11 ........ 190 ........ QB ........ Broad Run (Ashburn) ........ Signed with Wake Forest

19. Lakeem Rudolph ........ 6-4 ........ 202 ........ WR ........ Green Run (Va. Beach) ........ Signed with Va. Tech

20. Noah Kim ........ 6-2 ........ 180 ........ QB ........ Westfield (Centreville) ........ Signed with Michigan State

21. Trey Boll ........ 6-4 ........ 215 ........ TE ........ Collegiate (Richmond) ........ Signed with Wake Forest

22. ZaeWuan Baines ........ 6-2 ........ 180 ........ WR ........ North Cross (Roanoke) ........ Signed with Temple

23. Tim Baldwin ........ 6-0 ........ 210 ........ RB ........ Broad Run (Ashburn) ........ Signed with Indiana

24. Ben Cox ........ 6-6 ........ 280 ........ OL-DL ........ Radford ........ Committed to Vanderbilt

25. Nigel Williams ........ 6-0 ........ 185 ........ CB ........ Collegiate (Richmond) ........ Signed with Northwestern

26. Robert Longerbeam ........  6-0 ........ 160 ........ ATH ........ T.C. Williams (Alexandria) ........ Signed with Rutgers

27. Keenan Cupit ........ 6-2 ........ 225 ........ LB ........ Jefferson Forest (Forest) ........ Signed with UCF

28. David Laney ........ 6-0 ........ 180 ........ DB ........ Highland Springs ........ Signed with ECU

29. Malcolm Britt ........ 6-0 ........ 207 ........ LB ........ Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) ........ Signed with ODU

30. Gage Bassham ........ 6-5 ........ 315 ........ OL ........ Lord Botetourt (Daleville) ........ Signed with Liberty

31. Kaelon Black ........ 5-10 ........ 195 ........ RB ........ Salem (Va. Beach) ........ Signed with JMU

32. Javon Swinton ........ 6-2 ........ 170 ........ DB ........ North Stafford ........ Signed with Indiana

33. Brendan Heatherman ........ 6-4 ........ 254 ........ TE ........ Mountain View (Stafford) ........ Signed with UConn

34. C.J. Beasley ........ 5-10 ........ 175 ........ RB ........ Maury (Norfolk) ........ Signed with Coastal Carolina

35. Walt Stribling ........ 6-6 ........ 310 ........ OL ........ Fluvanna Co. (Palmyra) ........ Signed with ECU

36. Tyler Savage ........ 6-3 ........ 190....... WR ........ John Champe (Aldie) ........ Signed with East Carolina

37. Jay Burrell ........ 6-1 ........  250 ........  DL ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Committed to Marshall

38. Isaiah Stephens ........ 6-3 ........ 185 ........ LB ........ Lord Botetourt ........ Signed with Coastal Carolina

39. D’Anta Johnson ........ 6-2 ........ 265 ........ DT ........ Dinwiddie ........ Signed with ECU

40. Tyler Negron ........ 6-3 ........ 275 ........ DE ........ Nokesville ........ Signed with JMU

41. Jacob Saffold ........ 5-8 ........ 170 ........ RB ........ Norfolk Academy ........ Committed to Yale

42. Suirad Ware ........ 6-0 ........ 280 ........ DT ........ Highland Springs (Richmond) ........ Signed with ECU

43. Louis Taylor III ........ 6-1 ........ 180 ........ DB ........ Magna Vista (Martinsville) ........ Signed with Liberty

44. Chase Hart ........ 6-2 ........ 195 ........ QB ........ Strasburg ........ Signed with W&M

45. Daytione Smith ........ 5-11 ........ 160 ........ DB ........ Highland Springs ........ Signed with Marshall

46. Gabe Foster ........ 6-1 ........ 220 ........ LB ........ Deep Creek (Chesapeake) ........ Signed with Liberty

47. C.J. Jackson ........ 5-10 ........ 190 ........ RB ........ Hermitage (Richmond) ........ Committed to JMU

50. Holden Ayers ........ 6-3 ........ 280 ........ OL ........ E.C. Glass (Amherst) ........ Signed with Richmond

51. Noah Robinson ........ 6-3 ........ 190 ........ WR ........ Louisa County (Mineral) ........ Signed with ODU

52. Zion Dayne ........ 6-3 ........ 240 ........ DE ........ South County (Lorton) ........ Committed to Yale

54. Javon Swinton ........ 6-1 ........ 160 ........ RB ........ North Stafford ........ Uncommitted

55. Kelly Mitchell ........ 6-3 ........ 230 ........ TE ........ Hidden Valley (Roanoke) ........ Signed with JMU

56. Darian Varner ........ 6-1 ........ 250 ........ DT ........ Maury ........ (Norfolk) ........ Signed with Temple

57. Jeremy Singleton ........ 6-4 ........ 290 ........ OL ........ Trinity Episcopal (Richmond) ........ Signed with Richmond

58. Tevon Hurt ........ 6-3 ........ 230 ........ LB ........ Appomattox ........ Signed with Old Dominion

59. Max Ahiakpo ........ 6-3 ........ 185 ........ DB ........ Westfield (Chantilly) ........ Uncommitted

60. Garrett Williams ........ 5-10 ........ 190 ........ DB ........ King’s Fork (Suffolk) ........ Signed with Temple

61. Tyler Stephens ........ 6-5 ........ 295 ........ OL ........ Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach) ........ Signed with JMU

62. Jared Cole ........ 5-10 ........ 185 ........ RB ........ Stone Bridge (Ashburn) ........ Signed with UMass

63. Devin Lardge ........ 5-10 ........ 200 ........ RB ........ Stafford (Fredericksburg) ........ Committed to Army

65. Amorie Morrison ........ 6-4 ........ 235 ........ DE ........ Salem (Va. Beach) ........ Signed with ODU

66. Mikail Kamara ........ 6-1 ........ 235 ........ DE ........ Stone Bridge (Ashburn) ........ Signed with JMU

67. Devin Lester ........ 5-11 ........ 175 ........ DB ........ Graham (Bluefield) ........ Signed with ODU

68. Jamal Mensah ........ 5-11 ........ 185 ........ DB ........ Episcopal (Alexandria) ........ Committed to Army

71. Antwane Wells ........ 6-1 ........ 195 ........ WR ........ Fork Union ........ Committed to JMU

72. Devon McCray ........ 6-0 ........ 180 ........ DB ........ Goochland ........ Signed with Richmond

73. Jack Hall ........ 6-2 ........ 280 ........ DL ........ Benedictine (Midlothian) ........ Signed with Delaware

74. Charles Grant ........ 6-4 ........ 240 ........ OL ........ Churchland (Portsmouth) ........ Signed with W&M

75. J.T. Mayo ........ 5-11 ........ 180 ........ ATH ........ West Potomac (Alexandria) ........ Signed with W&M

76. Tyler Rose ........ 6-1 ........ 190 ........ WR ........ Liberty Christian (Lynchburg) ........ Signed with W&M

77. Colby Street ........ 6-0 ........ 190 ........ LB ........ Glenvar (Salem) ........ Uncommitted

80. Omega Williams ........ 6-6 ........ 238 ........ OL ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Uncommitted

81. Azaiyah Roberts ........ 6-4 ........ 230 ........ QB ........ Princess Anne (Va. Beach) ........ Uncommitted

82. Jalen Cook ........ 6-1 ........ 205 ........ RB ........ Patrick Henry (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted

83. Brian Trent ........ 6-2 ........ 185 ........ DB ........ Heritage (Lynchburg) ........ Uncommitted

84. Lamareon James ........ 5-10 ........ 170 ........ ATH ........ Indian River (Chesapeake) ........ Uncommitted

85. Grant Wilson ........ 6-3 ........ 205 ........ QB ........ Yorktown (Arlington) ........ Uncommitted

87. Kevin Dameron ........ 6-1 ........ 260 ........ DT ........ Essex ........ Signed with ODU

88. Ethan Blank ........ 6-3 ........ 313 ........ OL ........ Northside (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted

89. Will Reid ........ 6-4 ........ 280 ........ OL ........ Douglas Freeman (Richmond) ........ Signed with VMI

90. Christian Dunn ........ 6-3 ........ 215 ........ LB ........ Benedictine (Richmond) ........ Committed to VMI

91. Bobby Pinello ........ 6-0 ........  225 ........ LB ........ Salem....... Uncommitted

92. Sam Cosnotti ........ 6-3 ........ 295 ........ OL ........ Salem................. Uncommitted

93. Evan Eller 6-0 ........ 210 ........ DB ........ Lord Botetourt ........ Uncommitted

94. Grayson Carroll ........ 6-3 ........ 178 ........ QB ........ Hidden Valley (Roanoke) Uncommitted

95. Isaiah Persinger ........  5-11 ........ 178 ........ RB ........ Salem...... Uncommitted

96 Khalil Miller ........ 6-3 ........ 235 ........ DE ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Committed to Army

97. Silas Fitzgerald ........ 6-4 ........ 293 ........ OL ........ Hidden Valley (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted

98. Justice Ellison ........ 5-10 ........ 190 ........ WR ........ Flint Hill (Oakton) ........ Committed to Army

99. Evan Robinson ........ 6-1 ........ 295 ........ DT ........ Highland Springs ........ Signed with VMI

100. Saequan Bannister ........ 5-10 ........ 165 ........ DB ........ William Fleming ........ Uncommitted

TOP JUNIORS:

1. Tony Grimes ........ 6-1 ........ 180 ........ DB ........ Princess Anne (Va. Beach) ........ Uncommitted

2. TreVeyon Henderson ........ 5-11 ........ 185 ........ RB ........ Hopewell ........ Uncommitted

3. Naquan Brown ........ 6-3 ........ 200 ........ DE ........ Ocean Lakes (Va. Beach) ........ Uncommitted

4. Kevin Gilliam Jr. ........ 6-3 ........ 245 ........ DE ........ Highland Springs ........ Uncommitted

5. Tristan Leigh ........ 6-5 ........ 275 ........ OL ........ Robinson (Fairfax) ........ Uncommitted

6. Tyleik Williams ........ 6-3 ........ 300 ........ DL ........ Stonewall Jackson (Manassas) ........ Uncommitted

7. Malcolm Johnson ........ 6-1 ........ 180 ........ WR ........ St. Stephen’s (Alexandria) ........ Uncommitted

8. Bryce Steele ........ 6-1 ........ 195 ........ LB ........ Episcopal (Alexandria) ........ Uncommitted

9. Nate Evans ........ 6-1 ........ 174 ........ DB ........ Cox (Va. Beach) ........ Committed to Tennessee

10. Jay Woolfolk ........ 6-1 ........ 180 ........ QB ........ Benedictine (Richmond) ........ Committed to UVa

11. Logan Taylor ........ 6-4 ........ 290 ........ OL ........ Episcopal (Alexandria) ........ Uncommitted

12. Colston Powers ........ 6-4 ........ 285 ........ OT ........ Lord Botetourt (Daleville) ........ Uncommitted

13. Trenton Adkins ........ 6-1 ........ 195 ........ RB ........ Ridgeview ........ (Clintwood) ........ Uncommitted

14. James Gillespie ........ 6-2 ........ 280 ........ DE Woodbridge ........ Uncommitted

15. Hunter Rice ........ 6-0 ........ 220 ........ RB ........ Lord Botetourt (Daleville) ........ Uncommitted

16. Bryce Carter ........ 6-3 ........ 240 ........ DE ........ Thomas Dale (Chester) ........ Uncommitted

17. Rodney Hammond ........ 5-10 ........ 185 ........ DB ........ B.T. Washington (Norfolk) ........ Committed to Pittsburgh

18. Eric McDaniels ........ 6-0 ........ 255 ........ RB ........ Henrico (Richmond) ........ Uncommitted

19. Malik Newton ........ 5-11 ........ 215 ........ RB ........ Lake Taylor (Norfolk) ........ Uncommitted

20. Zemarion Harrell ........ 6-1 ........ 220 ........ LB ........ Salem (Va. Beach) ........ Uncommitted

21. Zach Horton ........ 6-3 ........ 225 ........ DE ........ Northside (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted

22. Thailand Baldwin ........ 6-0 ........ 163 ........ ATH ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Uncommitted

23. Trevyon Green ........ 6-7 ........ 380 ........ OT ........ Life Christian (Chester) ........ Uncommitted

24. Kevin Gilliam ........  6-3 ........ 245 ........ DT ........ Highland Springs ........ Uncommitted

25. Matt Strong ........ 6-0 ........ 184 ........ DB ........ Hidden Valley (Roanoke) ........ Uncommitted

