Robert C. "Husky" Hall, who set statewide coaching records in building Martinsville High School into a boys basketball dynasty, died Sunday at his home at age 91.
Hall's daughter, former Roanoke Times publisher Terry Jamerson, said her father died peacefully at his Martinsville home after a long illness.
"It was just a long fight," Jamerson said. "My sister and I came home on Thursday. I guess he died right before 5 o'clock. It was my sister and me and his caregivers and my aunt.
"We sat on the bed with him for two days. It was very peaceful. We sang hymns to him for 24 hours. We sang all the Martinsville fight songs and he would just do a thumbs-up.
"We sat up with him and went over all the basketball games, all the players, and got the albums out and showed him all the pictures. He was very mindful of everything. He was smiling. We would say, 'Can you hear, Dad?' And he would squeeze our hands."
Hall, a native of the Henry County community of Fieldale and a Korean War veteran, retired as Martinsville's head coach after the 1994-95 season with 605 career victories, which at the time was a VHSL record.
He coached Martinsville to seven state basketball championships, which remains a VHSL record for one coach.
Hall joined Martinsville's basketball staff as an assistant coach in the 1950s under another VHSL coaching legend, Mel Cartwright Sr.
Cartwright coached the Bulldogs to three state championships -- 1958, ’61 and ’64 — before stepping aside to become an assistant under Hall in 1965.
Hall, who was the Bulldogs' head coach when the the school system became integrated in the late 1960s, coached Martinsville to state titles in 1966, ’76, ’80, ’81, ’82, ’85 and ’86.
Martinsville also finished as the VHSL runner-up under Hall in 1983 and ’84.
Under Hall, the Bulldogs played in a VHSL-record seven consecutive state championship games from 1980-86.
The Martinsville coach was inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame in 1991 in its second year of existence.
Hall also served as Martinsville's golf coach. He was in charge of the program in 1972 that won the school's only state championship in any sport at the Group AAA level.
Jamerson said her father will be buried in a private family service, necessitated by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Because of the coronavirus we are just going to have a family burial probably on Wednesday morning," she said. "Then we will wait until all this is over and have a celebration of his life once people can come."
