Radford's Ben Cox was named offensive player of the year, and Glenvar's Colby Street was chosen defensive player of the year on the Three Rivers District football team.
Cox and Street each made the team on both sides of the ball.
Radford finished 9-3, while Glenvar wound up 7-5 as both lost Friday in the second round of the Region 2C playoffs.
No coach of the year was selected.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center -- Matthew Harris, Glenvar; Lineman -- Ben Cox, Radford; Kip Green, Radford; Andrew Olverson, Radford; Jacob Crowder, Glenvar; Receiver -- Weston Burcham, Carroll County; Tyler Fenton, Floyd County; Nick Sebolt, Glenvar; Tight end -- Kevin Austin, James River; Running back -- Bradey Loder, Glenvar; Colby Street, Glenvar; Dominic Collini, Giles; Quarterback -- Aiden Wolk, Glenvar; Place-kicker -- Connor Lytton, Radford; Kick returner -- Bradey Loder, Glenvar; All-purpose -- Tyler Fenton, Floyd County.
Defense
End -- Ethan Hoffman, Radford; Blake Custer, Glenvar; Lineman -- Ben Cox, Radford; Kip Green, Radford; Jacob Crowder, Glenvar; Linebacker -- Jarel Baylor, Radford; Colby Street, Glenvar; Christian Smith, Glenvar; Reece Conner, Floyd County; Back -- Kamarre Tanner, Radford; Nick Sebolt, Glenvar; Preston Whitlock, Giles; Kevin Theimer, James River; Punter -- Connor Lytton, Radford; Punt returner -- Nick Sebolt, Glenvar; All-purpose -- Zane Rupe, Radford.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center -- Alex Kanipe, Radford; Lineman -- Nick Vest, Floyd County; Fredy Garcia, Floyd County; Julius Asbury, Glenvar; Levi Walker, James River; Receiver -- Jacob Motley, Carroll County; Kevin Theimer, James River; Kahlique White, James River; Tight end -- Jeb Secrist, Glenvar; Running back -- Dylan Rodrigue, Carroll County; Braden Chaffin, Floyd County; Chaston Ratcliffe, Giles; Quarterback -- Zane Rupe, Radford; Place=kicker -- Kaid Fuhrman, Glenvar; Kick returner -- Logan Greenway, Giles; All-purpose -- Zane Rupe, Radford.
Defense
End -- Alex Kanipe, Radford; Zach Moore, Glenvar; Lineman -- Shane Monk, Floyd County; Levi Walker, James River; Nathaniel Farris, James River; Linebacker -- Tyrel Dobson, Radford; Josh Wall, Carroll County; Dominic Collini, Giles; Ty Lowery, Giles; Back -- Cody Gibson, Glenvar; Bradey Loder, Glenvar; Seth Dunbar, Floyd County; Weston Burcham, Carroll County; Punter -- Kevin Theimer, James River; Punt returner -- Braden Chaffin, Floyd County; All-purpose -- Chaston Ratcliffe, Giles.
Offensive player of the year
Ben Cox, Radford.
Defensive player of the year
Colby Street, Glenvar.
