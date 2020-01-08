Taryn Blankenship picked a perfect time to sink her only bucket of the game.
Trailing by a point as time wound down, she pushed into the lane, giving up height to three frontline players, and forced a six-foot bank shot that fell to give Pulaski County a 55-54 win over Patrick Henry in the Patriots’ gym on Wednesday night.
“I knew the time was running out and I had to do the best I could to get a shot off,” Blankenship said. “I knew I had to do it for my teammates.”
The shot came after an offensive rebound by Maddie Ratcliff, whose attempted lay-up fell off the rim but into her arms as she followed her shot to the hoop. Despite being outrebounded 19-13 in the fourth quarter, the Cougars (6-5) got the offensive boards when needed most.
Ratcliff, who led the Cougars with 17 points, trimmed a 4-point PH lead to one by making a trey with 37.3 seconds to play. Pulaski then survived the next PH possession and had the ball with time running down, setting up the game-winning play.
The Patriots (6-3) held that four-point lead after climbing out of a 13-point hole midway through the third period. The Cougars shot 50% from the field and made 10 of 11 free throws in the first half to gain a 11-point lead at the break.
After a trey by Ratcliff, a 10-footer by Ally Fleenor and a runner from Paige Huff, Pulaski County led 44-31. Fleenor finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Patrick Henry then started a comeback when Savannah Derey made a mid-range jumper, then a 3-pointer. Moneshia Wright powered in a bank shot and Sallejah Childress stole the ball at midcourt and raced in for a lay-up to close PH within four points.
After trading baskets, Derey made a pair of free throws and a long jumper. When Wright scored on a stickback, the game was tied with just over five minutes to play.
Pulaski County coach Bradley Sutphin expected the PH comeback.
“I knew that was going to happen,” Sutphin said. “They’re too good of a team to just roll over on you. I knew they were going to come out ready. Fortunately for us we got some bounces at the end that went our way.”
He said that playing tough games early in the season prepared the Cougars for a tight game on the road.
“For a young team we’ve played a really tough schedule with some young kids for moments like that,” Sutphin said. “When you play teams that tough and you have to play all game. Luckily we gutted one out there at the end.”
PH coach Mike Hedrick said losses offer chances to learn and improve.
“Tonight Pulaski County was just a little bit better. We have to own that but we can’t waste a failure,” Hedrick said. “Our ultimate goal is at the end of the season. Winning is nice but whatever we have to go through between now and the middle of February, we’ve got to get those lessons. Tonight, we had to learn some things.
“We’ve had three losses and all of them have taught us something, the PH coach said. “They came in here and they beat us so hats off to them.”
Derey led PH with 22 points and 14 boards. Wright had 10 points and 10 rebounds, seven coming in the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.