HILLSVILLE — Dylan Rodrigue rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries Friday as the Carroll County High School football team beat Giles 33-10 for its first win in the series in 40 years.
The Cavaliers (2-5, 1-2 Three Rivers District) snapped a 12-game losing streak in the series.
Brady Dalton rushed for two touchdowns and completed six of 11 passes for 95 yards and one TD for Carroll County. Weston Burcham had four catches for 75 yards.
Dominic Collini rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for the Spartans (1-6, 1-2).
Giles 0 10 0 0 — 10
Carroll County 7 13 6 7 — 33
Carr—Rodrigue 65 run (Marshall kick)
Gil—FG Whitlock 25
Carr—Motley 15 pass from Dalton (kick failed)
Carr—Dalton 1 run (Marshall kick)
Gil— Collini 75 run (Whitlock kick)
Carr—Dalton 2 run (kick failed)
Carr—Rodrigue 2 run (Marshall kick)
Radford 42, James River 13
RADFORD — Zane Rupe completed six of six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown and ran the ball six times for 81 yards and two scores to lead the Bobcats (5-1, 2-0 Three Rivers District) to a win.
Darius Wesley-Brubeck ran for 66 yards and a TD on 10 carries for Radford, which is ranked No. 6 in Timesland. Tyrel Dobson returned a fumble for a TD. Jerzee Johnson had two catches for 94 yards.
Kevin Theimer had four receptions for 72 yards and a score for the Knights (3-4, 1-2).
James River 0 6 0 7 — 13
Radford 28 14 0 0 — 42
Rad—Dobson 23 fumble return (Litton kick)
Rad—Rupe 18 run (Litton kick)
Rad—Wesley-Brubeck 22 run (Litton kick)
Rad—Baylor 3 run (Litton kick)
Rad—Rupe 47 run (Litton kick)
JR—Theimer 42 pass from McAllister (kick failed)
Rad—Howard 19 pass from Rupe (Litton kick)
JR—McCaleb 4 pass from Bridges (Bowyer kick)
Floyd County 49, Alleghany 14
LOW MOOR — Avery Chaffin threw for two touchdowns and ran for one to lead the Buffaloes (4-3, 2-1 Three Rivers District) to a win.
It was Winfred Beale’s 225th win as the Floyd County coach.
Braden Chaffin caught a TD pass and ran for a TD for Floyd County, while Kaleb Fenton returned a fumble for a TD.
Brian Broughman ran for 66 yards on 13 carries and tossed a TD pass for the Mountaineers (1-5, 0-2). Teammate Dylan Nicely ran for a touchdown and caught the TD pass.
Floyd County 7 21 21 0 — 49
Alleghany 2 0 6 6 — 14
Floyd—Webb 56 pass from A. Chaffin (Keith kick)
All—running back tackled in end zone for safety
Floyd—B. Chaffin 10 run (Keith kick)
Floyd—Fenton 25 fumble return on kickoff (Keith kick)
Floyd—B. Chaffin 32 pass from A. Chaffin (Keith kick)
All—D. Nicely 6 pass from Broughman (kick failed)
Floyd—Fulton 52 run (Keith kick)
Floyd—A. Chaffin 1 run (Keith kick)
Floyd—Keith 39 run (Keith kick)
All—D. Nicely 3 run (run failed)
Auburn 52, Grayson County 6
RINER — Carson East rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, caught a touchdown pass and kicked a field goal to lead the Eagles (4-3, 1-2) to a Mountain Empire District victory over the Blue Devils (2-5, 0-1).
Payson Kelley threw two touchdown passes for Auburn, which beat Grayson County for the first time since 1993. This was only the second win for Auburn in the nine-game history of the series.
Devin Poe ran for a touchdown for Grayson County with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter.
Grayson County 0 0 0 6 — 6
Auburn 10 21 14 7 — 52
Aub—FG East 25
Aub—East 4 run (East kick)
Aub—W. Kelley 45 run (East kick)
Aub—East 3 run (East kick)
Aub—East 3 run (East kick)
Aub—East 8 pass from P. Kelley (East kick)
Aub—Harris 53 pass from P. Kelley (East kick)
Gray—Poe 1 run (kick failed)
Aub—Young 54 run (East kick)
Galax 52, Fort Chiswell 0
GALAX — Cole Pickett threw two touchdown passes, rushed for a score and returned an interception for another touchdown in the Maroon Tide’s win over the Pioneers.
Denver Brown rushed for 200 yards and one TD on 19 carries for Galax (5-1, 1-0 Mountain Empire District), which is ranked No. 10 in Timesland. Brendun Bryson returned an interception for a touchdown.
Fort Chiswell (3-4, 1-2) managed only 86 yards of total offense.
Fort Chiswell 0 0 0 0 — 0
Galax 17 0 28 7 — 52
Gal— Bryson 24 interception return (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Keatley 10 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal—FG Ortiz 22
Gal—Peckron 16 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Brown 79 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Pickett 23 interception return (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Johnson 7 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal—Pickett 20 run (Gallardo kick)
Franklin County 42, Staunton River 6
MONETA — Jayron Smith rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and added a touchdown catch as the Eagles rolled past the Golden Eagles in their Blue Ridge District opener.
Josh Luckett completed three of five passes for 143 yards and two scores for Franklin County (4-2, 1-0), which is ranked No. 4 in Timesland.
Seth Deaton kicked two field goals for Staunton River (1-5, 0-1), including a season-long 50-yarder.
Franklin County 7 21 7 7 — 42
Staunton River 3 3 0 0 — 6
FrCo—Garman 78 pass from Luckett (Holley kick)
SR—FG Deaton 50
FrCo—Smith 73 run (Holley kick)
SR—FG Deaton 21
FrCo—Smith 76 run (Holley kick)
FrCo—Smith 65 pass from Luckett (Holley kick)
FrCo—Smith 58 run (Holley kick)
FrCo— Lee 48 run (Holley kick)
Spotswood 56, Rockbridge County 10
LEXINGTON — Ethan Barnhart rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries to lead the Trailblazers (6-0, 1-0) to a Valley District win over the Wildcats (4-2, 0-1).
Miller Jay completed nine of 16 passes for 109 yards with two interceptions for the Wildcats. Teammate Jailik Lynch had seven catches for 101 yards.
Spotswood 28 7 7 14 — 56
Rockbridge County 3 0 7 0 — 10
Rock—FG Cunningham 25
Spot—Good 37 pass from High (Foltz kick)
Spot—Myers 4 run (Foltz kick)
Spot—Barnhart 4 run (Foltz kick)
Spot—Smith 32 pass from High (Foltz kick)
Spot—Coahan 3 run (Foltz kick)
Spot—Barnhart 3 run (Foltz kick)
Rock—McClung 5 run (Cunningham kick)
Spot—Myers 18 run (Foltz kick)
Spot—Barnhart 16 run (Foltz kick)
Jefferson Forest 41, Liberty 14
BEDFORD — Keenan Cupit ran for three touchdowns and Josh Harris ran for two scores to lead the Cavaliers (3-3, 1-2) to a Seminole District win.
Garrett Whorley ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries for the Minutemen (1-5, 0-3).
Jefferson Forest 0 7 14 20 — 41
Liberty 7 0 7 0 — 14
Lib—Whorley 2 run (Arrington kick)
JF— Cupit 10 run (Phillips kick)
JF—Harris 60 run (Phillips kick)
JF—Harris 24 run (Phillips kick)
Lib—Whorley 4 run (Arrington)
JF—Braxton 52 pass from Lane (kick failed)
JF—Cupit 28 run (Phillips kick)
JF—Cupit 55 run (Phillips kick)
Narrows 42, Covington 14
NARROWS — Chase Blaker completed 10 of 16 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries to lead the Green Wave (6-0, 1-0) to a Pioneer District win over the Cougars (2-4, 0-1).
Chad Blaker had two TD runs for Narrows, while Dustin Wiley had four catches for 89 yards and one TD.
Simon Gibson completed six of 12 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for Covington. Teammate Shaun Smith rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Covington 7 7 0 0 — 14
Narrows 7 7 13 15 — 42
Cov—Barnett 15 pass from Gibson (Casey kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 9 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 11 run (Morgan kick)
Cov—Smith 3 run (Casey kick)
Narr—Needham 46 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr—Morgan 53 pass from Chase Blaker (kick failed)
Narr—Wiley 30 pass from Chase Blaker (Wiley pass from Blaker)
Narr—Chase Blaker 6 run (Morgan kick)
Parry McCluer 40, Craig County 0
NEW CASTLE — Ethan Moore, John Snider IV and Keaton Coleman each ran for two touchdowns to lead the Fighting Blues (1-5, 1-0) to a Pioneer District win over the Rockets (2-4, 0-1).
Parry McCluer 7 6 15 12 — 40
Craig County 0 0 0 0 — 0
PM— Moore 3 run (Coleman kick)
PM—Moore 12 run (kick failed)
PM— Snider 1 run (Snider run)
PM— Coleman 1 run (Coleman kick)
PM—Coleman 55 run (kick failed)
PM—Snider 1 run (kick failed)
E. Montgomery 36, Bath County 18
ELLISTON — Dylan Owens rushed for 79 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Mustangs in their Pioneer District win over the Chargers.
Adam Bahnken rushed for 124 yards and one TD on 12 carries and completed seven of 16 passes for 64 yards and one TD for Eastern Montgomery (1-5, 1-0).
Coult Fussell connected on 11 of 32 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown for Bath County (0-6, 0-1).
Bath County 0 12 0 6 — 18
Eastern Montgomery 26 7 0 3 — 36
EM— Owens 10 run (Mendoza kick)
EM—Owens 9 run (kick failed)
EM—Owens 3 run (Mendoza kick)
EM— Spence 7 pass from Banhken (kick failed)
Bath— Waldeck 23 pass from Fussell (kick blocked)
Bath— Flenner 36 pass from Fussell (pass failed)
EM—Banhken 35 run (Mendoza kick)
EM—FG Mendoza 21
Bath—Fussell 10 run (pass failed)
Bassett 27, Tunstall 20
DRY FORK — Elijah Stokes ran for 70 yards on six carries and caught a TD pass lead the Bengals (4-3, 2-1) to a Piedmont District win.
Simeon Walker-Muse carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards and a score for Bassett, which matched its most overall wins in a season since 2008.
Dylan Burnette completed 12 of 22 passes for 235 yards and three scores for the Trojans (0-6, 0-3).
Bassett 6 14 7 0 — 27
Tunstall 6 0 7 7 — 20
Bass—Gill 12 run (kick failed)
Tun—Blackwell 47 pass from Burnette (kick failed)
Bass—Walker-Muse 4 run (Lopez kick)
Bass—Stokes 24 pass from Hairston (Lopez kick)
Bass—Valentine 7 run (Lopez kick)
Tun—Blackwell 40 pass from Burnette (Barker kick)
Tun—Blackwell 30 pass from Burnette (Barker kick)
G. Washington 54, Patrick County 14
STUART — Wesley Graves rushed for four touchdowns as the Eagles (4-2, 2-0) ran away from the Cougars in a Piedmont District game,
Dae’Shawn Penn ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught a touchdown pass for Patrick County (3-4, 1-2), while Will Sprowl completed three of five passes for 78 yards and one TD.
George Washington 20 14 20 0 — 54
Patrick County 0 0 6 8 — 14
GWash—Graves 14 run (Blackwell kick)
GWash—Graves 10 run (Blackwell kick)
GWash—Graves 1 run (kick failed)
GWash—King 55 pass to Hairston (Blackwell kick)
GWash—Edmonds 18 run (Blackwell kick)
PatCo—Penn 67 pass from Sprowl (kick failed)
GWash—Watlington 75 kickoff return (Blackwell kick)
GWash—Graves 65 run (kick failed)
GWash—Edmonds 23 run (Blackwell kick)
PatCo—Penn 5 run (Penn run)
Roanoke Catholic 48, Hargrave Military 0
CHATHAM — El-Amin Shareef rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to lead the Celtics (5-1) past the Tigers (1-4).
Kawuan Ray rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.
Roanoke Catholic held the Tigers to zero passing yards and minus-six yards rushing.
Roanoke Catholic 20 22 0 6 — 48
Hargrave Military 0 0 0 0 — 0
RCath—Ray 20 run (pass failed)
RCath—Shareef 20 run (Sweeney run)
RCath—Shareef 5 run (run failed)
RCath—Rhodes 13 run (Shareef run)
RCath—Ray 8 run (run failed)
RCath—Shareef 36 run (Porter pass from Sweeney)
RCath—Porter 21 pass from Sweeney (pass failed)
Gate City 55, Marion 0
GATE CITY — Landon Blanton rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils past the Scarlet Hurricanes (3-3).
Carson Jenkins had a punt return for a touchdown and also caught a TD pass for Gate City (2-5).
