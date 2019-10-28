HARRISONBURG – Patrick Henry’s Caroline Gilreath shot 7-over-par 77 Monday to stand in a tie for 19th place after the first round of the VHSL Girls Open golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Club.

Julie Shin of Class 3 team champion Independence fired a 6-under-par 66 including five birdies on the back nine to take a one-stroke lead over Rock Ridge’s Sydney Hackett.

Floyd County’s McKenzie Weddle is one stroke behind Gilreath in a tie for 27th place heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Lord Botetourt’s Katelyn Mosdell is tied for 30th at 79.

Blacksburg’s Melissa Meng shot 82, while Eastern Montgomery’s Haley Howard carded an 83 and Salem’s Macy Johnson came in at 84.

Other Timesland scores included George Wythe’s Paeton Phillippi (87), Covington’s Allison Douglas (91) and Rockbridge County’s Sofia Vargas (120).

Tags

Load comments