GOLF

VHSL GIRLS OPEN

PH's Gilreath 19th

HARRISONBURG – Patrick Henry’s Caroline Gilreath shot 7-over-par 77 Monday to tie for 19th place in the VHSL Girls Open golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Club.

Julie Shin of Class 3 team champion Independence fired a 6-under-par 66 including five birdies on the back nine to take a three-stroke victory over Rock Ridge’s Sydney Hackett.

Floyd County’s McKenzie Weddle finished one stroke behind Gilreath in a tie for 27th place heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Lord Botetourt’s Katelyn Mosdell to tie for 30th at 79.

Blacksburg’s Melissa Meng shot 82, while Eastern Montgomery’s Haley Howard carded an 83 and Salem’s Macy Johnson came in at 84.

Other Timesland scores included George Wythe’s Paeton Phillippi (87), Covington’s Allison Douglas (91) and Rockbridge County’s Sofia Vargas (120).

