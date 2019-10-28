GOLF
VHSL GIRLS OPEN
PH's Gilreath 19th
HARRISONBURG – Patrick Henry’s Caroline Gilreath shot 7-over-par 77 Monday to tie for 19th place in the VHSL Girls Open golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Club.
Julie Shin of Class 3 team champion Independence fired a 6-under-par 66 including five birdies on the back nine to take a three-stroke victory over Rock Ridge’s Sydney Hackett.
Floyd County’s McKenzie Weddle finished one stroke behind Gilreath in a tie for 27th place heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Lord Botetourt’s Katelyn Mosdell to tie for 30th at 79.
Blacksburg’s Melissa Meng shot 82, while Eastern Montgomery’s Haley Howard carded an 83 and Salem’s Macy Johnson came in at 84.
Other Timesland scores included George Wythe’s Paeton Phillippi (87), Covington’s Allison Douglas (91) and Rockbridge County’s Sofia Vargas (120).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.