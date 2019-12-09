North Stafford quarterback Jamir Boyd and Mountain View defensive end Adin Huntington have been named Region 5D football players of the year.
Patrick Henry's Jalen Cook and William Fleming's Nashaud Payne each made the first-team at two positions.
North Stafford's Neil Sullivan was named coach of the year.
REGION 5D
FIRST TEAM
Center -- Reeves Russell, Patrick Henry; Lineman -- JaeDairen Warren-Binion, Brooke Point; C.J. VanBuren, North Stafford; Javarious Massie, Albemarle; Nashaud Payne, William Fleming; Tight end -- Hayden Mesimer, Stafford; Receiver -- Holt Egan, North Stafford; Javon Swinton, North Stafford; Jordan Williams, Stafford; Running back -- Mark Shelton, Mountain View; Jalen Cook, Patrick Henry; Ike Daniels, Mountain View; Quarterback -- Jamir Boyd, North Stafford; Place-kicker -- Mateo Peric, Harrisonburg; Kick returner -- Jalen Cook, Patrick Henry; All-purpose -- Edward Ware, Mountain View.
Defense
End -- Adin Huntington, Mountain View; Jaylin Smith, Harrisonburg; Lineman -- Trayvon Smith, North Stafford; Justin Watson, Mountain View; Nashaud Payne, William Fleming; Linebacker -- Hayden Mesimer, Stafford; Dwayne Williams, North Stafford; Jamarreon Jones, Patrick Henry; Deuce Anderson, William Fleming; Back -- Shawn Asbury, North Stafford; James Sullivan, Mountain View; Deaquan Nichols, William Fleming; Devin Lardge, Stafford; Punter -- Zach Thomas, Brooke Point; Punt returner -- Shawn Asbury, North Stafford; All-purpose -- Jordan Williams, Stafford.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center -- Trevor Harris, North Stafford; Lineman -- Rodrick Maurice, Patrick Henry; Tyriq Poindexter, William Fleming; Jackson Phillips, Stafford; Alex Kemp, Mountain View; Tight end -- Robert Jones, Albemarle; Receiver -- Trace Pedigo, Patrick Henry; Torry Green, Albemarle; Malachi Davis, Harrisonburg; Running back -- Tevin White, North Stafford; Kwentin Smiley, Harrisonburg; Ebenezer McCarthy, Jr., Albemarle; Quarterback -- Roy Gunn, Patrick Henry; Place-kicker -- Patrick Carroll, Mountain View; Kick returner -- Ike Daniels, Mountain View, All-purpose -- Deaquan Nichols, William Fleming.
Defense
End -- Kane Wilson, Harrisonburg; Jamar Frazier, North Stafford; Lineman -- B.J. Wilson, Patrick Henry; JaeDairen Warren-Binion, Brooke Point; Xavier Distefano, Patrick Henry; Linebacker -- Ayden Cox, Mountain View; Patrick Sullivan, Brooke Point; Jake Rombach, Albemarle; Nick Johnson, Patrick Henry; Back -- Nolan Pittsenbarger, Albemarle; Saequan Bannister, William Fleming; K.J. Fitzgerald, Patrick Henry; Jordan Williams, Stafford; Punter -- Yousuf Algburi, Albemarle; Punt returner -- Gavin McCormick, Patrick Henry; All-purpose -- Elijah Davis, Patrick Henry.
Offensive player of the year
Jamir Boyd, North Stafford.
Defensive player of the year
Adin Huntington, Mountain View.
Coach of the year
Neil Sullivan, North Stafford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.