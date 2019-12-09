Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

PH-Glade Spring running back Cody Smith and J.I. Burton linebacker Mikey Culbertson have been named Region 1D football players of the year.

PH-Glade Spring's Mark Palmer was named coach of the year.

REGION 1D

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Center -- John A. Justus, Hurley; Lineman -- Nate Stovall, PH-Glade Spring; Dauntay Woods, J.I. Burton; Jacob McClanahan, Hurley; J.C. Horn, Honaker; Tight end -- Ean Rhea, PH-Glade Spring; Receiver -- Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton; Logan Walden, Holston; Lucas Doss, Chilhowie; Running back -- Cody Smith, PH-Glade Spring; Zach Brown, PH-Glade Spring; Trevor Dye, Honaker; Quarterback -- Dakota Rector, PH-Glade Spring; Place-kicker -- Daniel Hutton, Chilhowie; Kick returner -- Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton; All-purpose -- Grayson Whited, Eastside.

Defense

End -- Ean Rhea, PH-Glade Spring; Jason Cowden, Thomas Walker; Lineman -- Caleb Walk, PH-Glade Spring; Lucas Greer, Chilhowie; Austin Jones, J.I. Burton; Linebacker -- Mikey Culbertson, J.I. Burton; Evan Bellamy, Eastside; Najee Steele, J.I. Burton; Jarred Johnson, Chilhowie; Back -- Will Stansberry, Eastside; Chandler Hubbard, Honaker; Cody Smith, PH-Glade Spring; Christian Hinkle, Twin Springs; Punter -- Colby Taylor, PH-Glade Spring; Punt returner -- Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton; All-purpose -- Logan Adams, Chilhowie.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Center -- Canaan Stacy-Lawson, J.I. Burton; Lineman -- Kaleb Carter, Twin Springs; Austin Hagy, Hurley; Wyatt Cregger, Rural Retreat; Colby Crutchfield, Chilhowie; Tight end -- Logan Ely, Thomas Walker; Receiver -- Dalton Langley, Thomas Walker; Jacob McCoy, Grundy; Jordan Ezzell, Holston; Running back -- Austin Faris, Holston; Ian Scammell, Grundy; Kenny Ball, Thomas Walker; Place-kicker -- Nick Goodman, Honaker; Dylan Casey, Honaker; All-purpose -- Chandler Hubbard, Honaker.

Defense

End -- Hunter Scarberry, Grundy; J.T. Lefew, Chilhowie; Lineman -- Brayden Mullins, Eastside; Caleb McCurdy, J.I. Burton; Tanner Bishop, Grundy; Linebacker -- Jaren Warf, Thomas Walker; Dalton White, Twin Valley; Matt Blankenship, Hurley; Lane Blevins, Holston; Back -- Landen Taylor, Castlewood; Xzavier Ward, Twin Valley; Malachi Thomas, Chilhowie; Isaac O'Neil, Rural Retreat; Punter -- Caleb McCurdy, Grundy; Punt returner -- Chandler Hubbard, Honaker; D.J. Martin, Chilhowie; All-purpose -- Logan Ely, Thomas Walker.

Offensive player of the year

Cody Smith, PH-Glade Spring.

Defensive player of the year

Mikey Culbertson, J.I. Burton.

Coach of the year

Mark Palmer, PH-Glade Spring.

