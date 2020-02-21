This is the time of the year when Patrick Henry’s girls basketball team can usually count on one less-than-desirable mandate.
If the Patriots want to reach the state tournament, it will involve some lengthy road trips.
That’s not the case this year, and after Friday’s late-afternoon 57-24 win over Stafford, PH is just one win away from earning a spot in the Class 5 state quarterfinals.
And to do that, the Patriots’ opponent will be making the trip to Roanoke for that contest.
“At this time of year in Class 5 playoffs, everybody has athletes — everybody is good to some point,” PH coach Mike Hedrick said. “But we’re lucky this year because we get to host. In the past years, when we got to the second round, we had to travel.”
The top seed came with the help of a difficult nondistrict schedule, as well as claiming the River Ridge District regular-season and postseason titles.
“We played really good people, so we’re battle-tested,” Hedrick said. “We’re not going to be scared of anyone. We just need to play our game.”
The Patriots (19-5) did what is expected when you’re taking on a team that just traveled clear across the state for a game — be aggressive from the opening tip.
PH jumped out to a 7-0 lead, then spent much of the first three quarters gradually extending the advantage.
The Patriots, who will play the winner of Friday’s game between Brooke Points and North Stafford, got 11 points apiece from Simran Drakeford and Savannah Derey, had one of those days where everyone in the rotation got plenty of opportunities to get a taste of postseason play.
“Today, everything went pretty good, but we still have plenty we need to work on,” said PH senior Mohogany Gunn, who finished with eight points. “Today, we did what we had to do, we had some slip-ups, but we came back from that.”
STAFFORD (1-21)
Smith 1 0-0 3, Carmichael 2 1-2 5, Floode 0 1-2 1, Abebayo 1 1-2 3, Alam 2 0-0 5, Houston 3 1-2 7. Totals 9 4-8 24.
PATRICK HENRY (19-5)
Fiddler 3 3-4 9, Drakeford 5 0-0 11, Breedlove 2 0-0 4, Wright 2 3-6 7, Derey 11, Gunn 4 0-0 8, Akerson 1 0-0 3, Childress 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 9-13 57.
Stafford 3 8 6 6 — 24
Patrick Henry 14 17 20 6 — 57
3-point goals — Stafford 2 (Smith, Alam), Patrick Henry 4 (Fiddler, Drakeford, Derey, Akerson). Total fouls — Stafford 14, Patrick Henry 9.
