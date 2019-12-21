Shelby Fiddler once competed in a national Punt, Pass & Kick event in an NFL stadium.
“That was a long time ago,” she said.
So was the last time Patrick Henry defeated William Fleming in a girls basketball game before Friday night.
Fiddler scored 13 points and the sophomore guard assisted Moneshia Wright on the go-ahead basket with 2:01 to play as the visiting Patriots beat Fleming for the first time in nearly 10 years with a 51-47 victory in the 540 FlyCodes Invitational.
“Shelby Fiddler, she owned it,” PH coach Mike Hedrick said. “Everybody says she’s too slow, or she’s not good or we’re going to pressure her. That’s what the other coaches think.
“If Fleming can’t pressure her, then nobody can pressure Shelby. She was tough all night long.”
Patrick Henry (4-1) threatened to run Fleming out of the gym, scoring the game’s first 11 points and leading 31-16 early in the third quarter.
The Colonels (5-1) had other ideas, tying the game at 43 on a three-point play by Shakara Anderson and taking their first lead at 44-43 on Anderson’s free throw by 2:14 remaining.
That’s when Fiddler went to work.
She shook Fleming’s defense with an aggressive dribble at midcourt and found Wright open in the lane.
Wright, whose game-high 16 points included an 8-for-8 effort at the free throw line, made the layup to put the Patriots ahead to stay.
“I drove and I thought I was going to shoot it, but Mo was wide open,” said Fiddler, the daughter of PH football coach Alan Fiddler.
“I was a little nervous, but we held on to the lead. It was big for us. We had never beat them for a while. We were really psyched.”
Junior Savannah Derey scored 15 points for PH. The 6-foot forward’s last bucket was a driving layup for a 47-44 lead with 1:25 to play.
“I knew they had been taking charges early, but I knew that everybody was flying around in those last few minutes and it was unlikely that they were going to get their feet set,” said Derey, who also found Teiarah Thomas with a key assist down the stretch.
Derey picked up three fouls in the first half and earned her first personal with 3:56 left in the third quarter.
Hedrick put her back in the game with 1:20 left in the period and she stayed on the floor for the final 8½ minutes.
“I was very nervous,” Derey said. “I’ve never played with four fouls and actually stayed in. I said, “ 'I’ve got to make sure I stay straight up and not do any stupid fouls that are out of control.’ "
Fleming’s pressure defense and 3-point shooting brought the Colonels back in the fourth quarter.
Two treys by Lanie Bethel and two buckets by Daniyah Battle accounted for a 10-2 run that closed the deficit to 41-40.
Bethel scored all 15 of her points on five 3-pointers. Anderson worked the lane and the boards for another 15 points.
“The first half got us,” Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. “It just wasn’t there. It wasn’t the first time seeing a zone. They’re long and they’ve got quick feet. They did a good job closing out on the shots."
PH closed the book on a long losing streak against its city rival.
Round 2 will take place in the Leas Winter Classic next month.
“I had all my alumni since I’ve been here on the bench,” Hedrick said. “We’ve been working three years for that victory.”
PATRICK HENRY (4-1)
Drakeford 0 0-0 0, Derey 6 3-7 15, Wright 4 8-8 16, Fiddler 4 3-4 13, S.Childress 1 0-0 2, Thomas 2 1-4 5, N.Childress 0 0-0 0, Gunn 0 2-2 2, Breedlove 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-25 51,
WILLIAM FLEMING (5-1)
Ollie 1 0-0 3, Anderson 4 7-11 15, Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Board 3 0-2 8, Bethel 5 0-0 15, Battle 3 0-0 6, Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-13 47.
Patrick Henry;11;16;10;14;—;51
William Fleming;5;11;12;19;—;47
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 2 (Fiddler 2), William Fleming 8 (Bethel 5, Board 2, Ollie). Total fouls — Patrick Henry 20, William Fleming 23. Fouled out — Anderson, Fitzgerald. Technical foul — Board. JV — William Fleming won 31-29.
