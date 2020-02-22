ASHBURN — Patrick Henry’s Ricardo Harrington was finally stretched a full 6 minutes in his final bout of the VHSL Class 5 state wrestling tournament, but all he needed was a decision.
He got that, winning the 170-pound division with a 5-1 decision over Joel Garza on Saturday at Rock Ridge High School.
Harrington, who finished the season 49-0, had earned his spot in the final by pinning Nolan Gerwitz of Indian River in 1 minute, 3 seconds.
He had needed less than 5 minutes to get through his first three bouts before going the distance against Garza.
Harrington was one of two Patriots to reach the final on Saturday.
At 160 pounds, Ryan Foutz lost a 10-3 decision to James Simon of Randolph-Tucker. Foutz, who also had two pins on Friday, advanced to the final on Saturday morning by eking out a 6-5 decision over Natthew Prevatte of Nansemond River.
Both of William Fleming’s semifinalists — Jacob Henderson at 145 and Solomon Smith at 182 — earned spots in the finals, but both lost that last contest.
Henderson , who had beaten Patrick Henry’s Chauncey Wilson by an 8-3 decision to reach the final, lost 3-0 to Mountain View’s Elijah White in the first-place bout.
Smith pinned Anthony Schwartz of Midlothian in the semifinals at 182, but was a pin victim himself in the final, with Nansemond River’s Matthew Henson winning by fall with 18 seconds left in the third period.
Fleming ended up in sixth place int he team standings with 82.5 points. PH scored 59 points and took ninth.
Brooke Point edged out Nansemond River for the championship.
Class 4
JF’s Shipp wins title
LEESBURG — Jefferson Forest’s Carter Shipp claimed the 195-pound individual championship in the Class 4 state tournament at Tuscarora High School by winning by tiebreaker over CJ Taylor of Eastern View.
Shipp had reached the final on Saturday by getting a 7-4 semifinals decision over Truth Wilson of Orange County.
The Cavaliers also had two third-place winners — Blake Schmitt at 113 pounds and Nick Kauffman at 120.
JF was one of just five teams to break 100 in team points — finishing fifth with 121. Fauquier claimed the championship with a 5 1/2 point win over runner-up Great Bridge.
Salem’s Jeremy Muncy came back from his quarterfinal loss to reach the third-place final at 113 pounds, where he lost to JF’s Schmitt.
