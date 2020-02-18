The Patrick Henry girls basketball team got its revenge.
After dropping both meetings to Pulaski County in the regular season, the Patriots sandwiched a huge run around the third-quarter buzzer to break open a tight game and vanquish the visiting Cougars 65-52 on Tuesday in the River Ridge District tournament championship game.
Both teams will host regional games Friday. PH welcomes Stafford, while Pulaski County entertains George Washington.
Savannah Derey scored 18 points to lead PH (18-5), which claimed the district tournament title for the second straight year.
“They got us twice; we got ’em this time,” PH coach Mike Hedrick said. “If we played them 100 times, it might be 50-50, and most of those games are going to overtime.”
As part of a 12-0 joyride through the district during the regular season, Pulaski County (18-6) nipped PH 55-54 in Roanoke on Jan. 8 and outgunned the Patriots 87-78 in Dublin on Jan. 31.
The Patriots began overhauling their defensive strategy after that second loss and successfully implemented many of those changes Tuesday.
“We said we don’t want to go 0 for 3 against Pulaski this year,” Derey said. “We finally hit our little vein that was going to get us going.
“They have really strong post play, and they can also kick it out. It’s kind of like we were only focusing on one thing when we really needed to focus on the big picture. I felt like we really did a better job of that tonight than we had in the past.”
Pulaski County led this game only once, and only briefly. Erin Russell’s 3-pointer gave the Cougars a 24-23 edge late in the first half before PH’s Te’Arah Thomas responded with a 3-pointer of her own.
Still, PH was up just 30-29 midway through the third quarter before taking control.
The Patriots closed the period with a 19-3 run that included back-breaking transition 3-pointers from Shelby Fiddler and Nivea Childress.
“They had some kids hit some big shots, and we kind of went through a lull there where we couldn’t get anything to go down,” Pulaski County coach Bradley Sutphin said. “We dug ourselves too big of a hole to come out of.
“I knew they had a couple kids that could shoot it, and they didn’t exactly shoot it well against us [before]. But we had to be leery of it, and they got us a couple times in transition and we didn’t rotate. That’s a credit to them.”
Childress, a freshman reserve, capped the run at 22-3 by swishing a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, That made the score 52-32.
“I was nervous at first, but I know that my teammates counted on me to step up and not play like a freshman,” Childress said. “[Hedrick has] given me a lot of playing time this year, more than I expected. But it comes with a lot of work in practice, staying ready on the bench and encouraging my teammates.”
Ally Fleenor scored 14 points to lead Pulaski County, which got 12 points apiece from Maddie Ratcliff and Keslyn Secrist. The Cougars made the VSHL Class 4 state championship game last year and are hoping to regroup for a similar run.
“We’ve got some work to do, obviously, and that showed tonight,” Sutphin said. “It happens sometimes. Sometimes you can learn from it, and that’s what we’ll have to do if we want to get back there.”
The Patriots got 10 points from post player Moneshia Wright, nine points from Thomas and eight apiece from Fiddler and Mahogany Gunn. They improved to 32-4 at home in two seasons under Hedrick.
“I told the kids before the game, at some point I want to get to where we don’t even celebrate these because it’s so normal,” Hedrick said. “We’re looking for state championships or region championships. We still have something we haven’t accomplished yet, and that’s a regional title.
“Luckily, we’re the No. 1 seed. Everything’s got to run through our home court.”
PULASKI COUNTY (18-6)
Fleenor 14, Akers 0, Ratcliff 12, Ke. Secrist 12, Blankenship 0, Russell 9, Huff 3, Walson 2, Totals 18 9-17 52.
PATRICK HENRY (18-5)
Fiddler 8, Drakeford 0, Derey 18, Wright 10, Breedlove 0, Thomas 9, N. Childress 6, Gunn 8, S. Childress 6.
Pulaski County 10 14 8 20 -- 52
Patrick Henry 17 9 23 16 -- 65
3-point goals – Pulaski County 7 (Russell 2, Ke. Secrist 2, Fleenor, Ratcliff, Huff), Patrick Henry 5 (Fiddler 2, N. Childress 2, Thomas). Total foul—Pulaski County 20, Patrick Henry 19.
