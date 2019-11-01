Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

BOYS SOCCER

VISAA STATE

Friday

First round

Trinity (Meadowview) at Trinity Christian

Hampton Roads at Carlisle

Norfolk Collegiate at Seton

Wakefield School at New Covenant

Monday

Quarterfinals

Trinity Christian-Trinity (Meadowview) winner at Highland School, 3 p.m.

Carlisle-Hampton Roads winner at Covenant, 3 p.m.

Norfolk Collegiate-Seton winner at North Cross, 3 p.m.

New Covenant-Wakefield School winner at Steward, 3 p.m.

Thursday

At City Stadium, Richmond

Semifinals

Highland--Trinity Christian-Trinity (Meadowview) winner vs. Covenant--Carlisle-Hampton Roads winner, 3 p.m.

North Cross--Norfolk Collegiate-Seton winner vs. Steward--New Covenant-Wakefield School winner, 3 p.m.

Friday

At City Stadium, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6A

Saturday

First round

E5 Landstown at E4 Western Branch

E6 Oscar Smith at E3 Ocean Lakes

E7 Tallwood at E2 Grassfield

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

W4 Franklin County (12-11) at W1 James River-Midlothian, 5:30 p.m.

Ocean Lakes-Oscar Smith winner vs. Grassfield-Tallwood winner

Western Branch-Landstown winner at E1 Floyd Kellam

W3 Cosby at W2 Thomas Dale

Nov. 7

At higher seeds

Semifinals

James River-Franklin County winner vs. Grassfield-Tallwood winner or Ocean Lakes-Oscar Smith winner, TBA

Floyd Kellam--Western Branch-Landstown winner vs. Thomas Dale-Cosby winner, TBA

Nov. 9

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Tuesday

First round

No. 8 William Fleming (4-17) at No. 1 Albemarle, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Stafford at No. 4 Mountain View, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Brooke Point at No. 3 Patrick Henry (17-9), 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Harrisonburg at No. 2 North Stafford, 6 p.m.

Nov. 7

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Mountain View-Stafford winner vs. Albemarle-William Fleming winner, TBA

Patrick Henry-Brooke Point winner vs. North Stafford-Harrisonburg winner, TBA

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Tuesday

First round

No. 1 Blacksburg def. No. 8 George Washington, forfeit

No. 5 Pulaski County (8-13) at No. 4 Amherst County, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Salem (6-14) at No. 3 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Halifax County at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (17-7), 6 p.m.

Nov. 7

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Pulaski County-Amherst County winner at No. 1 Blacksburg (21-4), TBA

E.C. Glass-Salem winner vs. Jefferson Forest-Halifax County winner, TBA

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Tuesday

First round

No. 8 Spotswood (11-12) at No. 1 Fort Defiance (21-2), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Liberty Christian at No. 4 Wilson Memorial (17-3), 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Western Albemarle at No. 3 Rockbridge County (24-4), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Fluvanna County at No. 2 Rustburg, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 7

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Wilson Memorial-Liberty Christian winner vs. Fort Defiance-Spotswood winner, TBA

Rockbridge County-Western Albemarle winner vs. Rustburg-Fluvanna County winner, TBA

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Monday

First round

No. 9 Northside (11-13) at No. 8 Bassett (10-12), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Christiansburg (6-14) at No. 7 Carroll County (15-7), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

At higher seeds

Quarterfinals

Northside-Bassett winner at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (25-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 William Byrd (15-7) at No. 4 Tunstall, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Magna Vista (14-6) at No. 3 Abingdon, 6 p.m.

Carroll County-Christiansburg winner at No. 2 Hidden Valley (21-4), 6 p.m.

Nov. 7

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Lord Botetourt--Northside-Bassett winner, TBA

Abingdon-Magna Vista winner vs. Hidden Valley-Carroll County-Christiansburg winner, TBA

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2D

Wednesday

First round

Marion (10-17) at Union, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Central-Wise at Virginia High, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9

At Virginia H.S., Bristol

Semifinals

Lebanon-John Battle winner vs. Union-Marion winner, 6 p.m.

Gate City-Richlands winner vs. Virginia High--Central-Wise winner, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12

At Virginia H.S., Bristol

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

REGION 1C

Monday

First round

P4 Eastern Montgomery (7-16) at ME1 Auburn (25-2), 7 p.m.

ME3 Galax (13-13) at P2 Craig County, 6 p.m.

ME4 Grayson County (17-4) at P1 Covington, 6 p.m.

P3 Narrows (11-15) at ME2 George Wythe (14-13), 7 p.m.

Nov. 7

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Craig County-Galax winner vs. Auburn-Eastern Montgomery winner, 7 p.m.

Covington-Grayson County winner vs. George Wythe-Narrows winner, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12

At Auburn H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

Tuesday

First round

Chilhowie (8-17) at Thomas Walker, 6 p.m.

Nov. 7

Quarterfinals

Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner at Grundy, 6 p.m.

Holston at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Council at PH-Glade Spring, 6 p.m.

Nov. 12

At Eastside H.S., Coeburn

Semifinals

Grundy--Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner vs. Rye Cove-Holston winner, 6 p.m.

PH-Glade Spring--Council winner vs. Eastside-Honaker winner, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13

At Eastside H.S., Coeburn

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Saturday

Championship

Craig County (15-4) at Covington (17-7), 2 p.m.

