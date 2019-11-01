BOYS SOCCER
VISAA STATE
Friday
First round
Trinity (Meadowview) at Trinity Christian
Hampton Roads at Carlisle
Norfolk Collegiate at Seton
Wakefield School at New Covenant
Monday
Quarterfinals
Trinity Christian-Trinity (Meadowview) winner at Highland School, 3 p.m.
Carlisle-Hampton Roads winner at Covenant, 3 p.m.
Norfolk Collegiate-Seton winner at North Cross, 3 p.m.
New Covenant-Wakefield School winner at Steward, 3 p.m.
Thursday
At City Stadium, Richmond
Semifinals
Highland--Trinity Christian-Trinity (Meadowview) winner vs. Covenant--Carlisle-Hampton Roads winner, 3 p.m.
North Cross--Norfolk Collegiate-Seton winner vs. Steward--New Covenant-Wakefield School winner, 3 p.m.
Friday
At City Stadium, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6A
Saturday
First round
E5 Landstown at E4 Western Branch
E6 Oscar Smith at E3 Ocean Lakes
E7 Tallwood at E2 Grassfield
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
W4 Franklin County (12-11) at W1 James River-Midlothian, 5:30 p.m.
Ocean Lakes-Oscar Smith winner vs. Grassfield-Tallwood winner
Western Branch-Landstown winner at E1 Floyd Kellam
W3 Cosby at W2 Thomas Dale
Nov. 7
At higher seeds
Semifinals
James River-Franklin County winner vs. Grassfield-Tallwood winner or Ocean Lakes-Oscar Smith winner, TBA
Floyd Kellam--Western Branch-Landstown winner vs. Thomas Dale-Cosby winner, TBA
Nov. 9
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 5D
Tuesday
First round
No. 8 William Fleming (4-17) at No. 1 Albemarle, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Stafford at No. 4 Mountain View, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Brooke Point at No. 3 Patrick Henry (17-9), 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Harrisonburg at No. 2 North Stafford, 6 p.m.
Nov. 7
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Mountain View-Stafford winner vs. Albemarle-William Fleming winner, TBA
Patrick Henry-Brooke Point winner vs. North Stafford-Harrisonburg winner, TBA
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 4D
Tuesday
First round
No. 1 Blacksburg def. No. 8 George Washington, forfeit
No. 5 Pulaski County (8-13) at No. 4 Amherst County, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Salem (6-14) at No. 3 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Halifax County at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (17-7), 6 p.m.
Nov. 7
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Pulaski County-Amherst County winner at No. 1 Blacksburg (21-4), TBA
E.C. Glass-Salem winner vs. Jefferson Forest-Halifax County winner, TBA
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 3C
Tuesday
First round
No. 8 Spotswood (11-12) at No. 1 Fort Defiance (21-2), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Liberty Christian at No. 4 Wilson Memorial (17-3), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Western Albemarle at No. 3 Rockbridge County (24-4), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Fluvanna County at No. 2 Rustburg, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 7
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Wilson Memorial-Liberty Christian winner vs. Fort Defiance-Spotswood winner, TBA
Rockbridge County-Western Albemarle winner vs. Rustburg-Fluvanna County winner, TBA
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
REGION 3D
Monday
First round
No. 9 Northside (11-13) at No. 8 Bassett (10-12), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Christiansburg (6-14) at No. 7 Carroll County (15-7), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
At higher seeds
Quarterfinals
Northside-Bassett winner at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (25-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 William Byrd (15-7) at No. 4 Tunstall, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Magna Vista (14-6) at No. 3 Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Carroll County-Christiansburg winner at No. 2 Hidden Valley (21-4), 6 p.m.
Nov. 7
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Lord Botetourt--Northside-Bassett winner, TBA
Abingdon-Magna Vista winner vs. Hidden Valley-Carroll County-Christiansburg winner, TBA
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
---
REGION 2D
Wednesday
First round
Marion (10-17) at Union, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Central-Wise at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Nov. 9
At Virginia H.S., Bristol
Semifinals
Lebanon-John Battle winner vs. Union-Marion winner, 6 p.m.
Gate City-Richlands winner vs. Virginia High--Central-Wise winner, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12
At Virginia H.S., Bristol
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
---
REGION 1C
Monday
First round
P4 Eastern Montgomery (7-16) at ME1 Auburn (25-2), 7 p.m.
ME3 Galax (13-13) at P2 Craig County, 6 p.m.
ME4 Grayson County (17-4) at P1 Covington, 6 p.m.
P3 Narrows (11-15) at ME2 George Wythe (14-13), 7 p.m.
Nov. 7
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Craig County-Galax winner vs. Auburn-Eastern Montgomery winner, 7 p.m.
Covington-Grayson County winner vs. George Wythe-Narrows winner, 7 p.m.
Nov. 12
At Auburn H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
---
REGION 1D
Tuesday
First round
Chilhowie (8-17) at Thomas Walker, 6 p.m.
Nov. 7
Quarterfinals
Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner at Grundy, 6 p.m.
Holston at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Council at PH-Glade Spring, 6 p.m.
Nov. 12
At Eastside H.S., Coeburn
Semifinals
Grundy--Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner vs. Rye Cove-Holston winner, 6 p.m.
PH-Glade Spring--Council winner vs. Eastside-Honaker winner, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13
At Eastside H.S., Coeburn
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
---
PIONEER DISTRICT
Saturday
Championship
Craig County (15-4) at Covington (17-7), 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.