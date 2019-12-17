BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center -- Trey Reiter, Northside; Lineman -- Troy Everett, Lord Botetourt; Gage Bassham, Lord Botetourt; Amillon Holland, Franklin County; Ethan Blank, Northside; Tight end -- Zach Horton, Northside; Receiver -- Garrett Garman, Franklin County; Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; Sae'Quan Bannister, William Fleming; Running back -- Christian Fisher, Northside; Josh Moore, William Byrd; Dylan Wade, Lord Botetourt; Quarterback -- Sidney Webb, Northside; Place-kicker -- Seth Deaton, Staunton River; Kick returner -- Isaiah Stephens, Northside; All-purpose -- Christian Fisher, Northside.
Defense
End -- Zach Horton, Northside; Ty Ermini, Franklin County; Gavyn Preston, Northside; Lineman -- Will Hairston, Franklin County; Xavier Stephens, Lord Botetourt; Ethan Blank, Northside; Linebacker -- Isaiah Stephens, Lord Botetourt; Parker Scott, Franklin County; Trevor Thompson, William Byrd; Deuce Anderson, William Fleming; Back -- Tyshaun Ziegler, Franklin County; Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; Quentin Slash, Northside; Tyler Dean, William Byrd; Punter -- Josh Luckett, Franklin County; Punt returner -- Tyshaun Ziegler, Franklin County; All-purpose -- Jacob Stockton, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center -- Jesse Hartsel, William Fleming; Lineman -- Colston Powers, Lord Botetourt; Bryson Lutz, William Byrd; Jacob Elliott, Northside; Evan Switzer, Franklin County; Tight end -- Gunner Givens, Lord Botetourt; Receiver -- Tyler Dean, William Byrd; Ethan Tinsley, William Byrd; Isaac Earls, Northside; Christian Fisher, Northside; Running back -- Hunter Rice, Lord Botetourt; Deuce Anderson, William Fleming; Aiden Brown, Staunton River; Quarterback -- Logan Baker, William Byrd; Place-kicker -- Terran Baker, Lord Botetourt; Kick returner -- Quentin Slash, Northside; All-purpose -- Jacob Kirtley, Staunton River; Deaquan Nichols, William Fleming.
Defense
End -- Ethan Clower, Lord Botetourt; Josh Moore, William Byrd; Lineman -- Neshaud Payne, William Fleming; Hunter Richards, William Byrd; Trey Reiter, Northside; Linebacker -- Jacob Elliott, Northside; Keenan Bishop, Northside; Cam Moss, Lord Botetourt; Jayson Eanes, Staunton River; Hunter Cannaday, Franklin County; Back -- Deaquan Nichols, William Fleming; Isaac Earls, Northside; Brae Farrell, Lord Botetourt; Aiden Brown, Staunton River; Punter -- Mikey Rago, Lord Botetourt; Punt returner -- Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; All-purpose -- Jacob Elliott, Northside.
Offensive back of the year
Christian Fisher, Northside.
Offensive lineman of the year
Troy Everett, Lord Botetourt.
Co-defensive linemen of the year
Zach Horton, Northside; Will Hairston, Franklin County.
Defensive back of the year
Isaiah Stephens, Lord Botetourt.
Coach of the year
Jamie Harless, Lord Botetourt.
