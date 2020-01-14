DALEVILLE — The first 31 minutes and 45 seconds of Tuesday night’s boys basketball game between Northside and Lord Botetourt were not Jamison Foley’s finest hour.
Nothing like saving your best for last.
Foley hit two free throws followed by a steal and a breakaway dunk as the Northside junior iced a 72-65 victory for the Vikings over the Cavaliers in a battle for first place in the Blue Ridge District.
The rest of the game was a struggle, who transferred to Northside from Botetourt last summer.
Missed shots. Turnovers. A forced 3-pointer. A foul. A seat on the bench.
Playing his old home court against his old teammates was not easy for Foley.
“Nervous,” he said. “A lot of nerves in that situation. I was kind of dreading it. I love the people here obviously, but it’s a hard place to play at. I was definitely not playing well.”
Foley’s night seemed headed in the wrong direction and so did a 14-point Northside lead as the Cavaliers cut the deficit to 68-65 with the 6-foot-3 left-hander standing at the foul line with 15.5 seconds to play.
Instead, the 6-foot-3 left-hander swished both shots.
“Free throws are my strong suit,” he said. “I don’t feel a lot of nerves when I’m shooting free throws. I’m calm and collected when I’m at the line.”
Northside (10-4, 4-0) led by as many as 16 points behind the 3-point shooting of senior Jordan Wooden and some major contributions from several reserves.
Wooden hit five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Meanwhile, backup guard Sidney Webb and reserve forward Keenan Bishop each had 10 points as the Vikings got 29 points off the bench.
“That gives us a lot that we can continue to play that way,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “Not only do we have guys coming in, but we have guys coming in and being productive.”
Trailing 67-56 with 2:54 to play, Lord Botetourt (8-5, 3-1) still had something to say about the outcome.
Two free throws and a pullup jumper by sophomore guard Owen Prince cut Northside’s lead to 67-60.
A 3-pointer by Conner Tilley — his fifth of the game — sliced the deficit to 67-63.
After a free throw by Northside’s Gio Leftwich, Prince drove for a tough runner in the lane, giving him 18 points and trimming the lead to 68-65.
Foley ended the comeback with his free throws, but not before the Vikings knew there is another threat to their recent Blue Ridge dominance.
With Prince at the point, Tilley on the wing and junior Kyle Arnholt — who also had 18 points — in the post the Cavaliers are solid.
“Tonight, Northside shot the ball well and that caused us some problems,” first-year Botetourt coach Andrew Hart said. “It’s going to be hard to stay with them unless you play your absolute best game.
“We needed to play our best game tonight. We just didn’t quite have it enough for four quarters to make a difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.